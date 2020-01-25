Amore Lancome upsets to win crown

The well-bred Amore Lancome is enjoying life in the south.

The Art Major mare out of the thirteen win Courage Under Fire mare Lancome has been at the Oreti Beach stable of trainers Kirstin Barclay and Tank Ellis for four weeks.

Amore Lancome won twice for her previous trainer Bob Butt.

“Brian West sent her down just to race in the south and race into the winter. Then he wants to breed from her,” said Tank Ellis.

This was her second start for the stable after running fifth at Wyndham two weeks ago. She was 6/6 in the betting.

“She’s a lovely horse and we were quietly confident.”

The winning margin was one and three quarter lengths with Divinia Bellezza running second.

Under Wraps enhanced the great record of stallion Terror To Love when he easily won the Sheet Metalcraft Mobile Pace.

Trained by Paul Court and driven by Blair Orange the winning margin was three and a quarter lengths from favourite Croesus.

Jacks N Jazz made a lot of owners happy when he won the Forklifts New Zealand Mobile Pace, capping off a consistent run of form to win his fourth race.



Jacks N Jazz winning at Ascot Park – Spot the winning trainer and owners in the background – Photo Bruce Stewart

Trained by Geoff and Jude Knight at Roxburgh he’s owned by the Have Fun Syndicate, the Goes All Day Syndicate and TW Croft.

Bettor’s Delight filly Nikasa won her second race when she took out the Pure Pac NZ Cherries Mobile Pace.

Driven by Brent Barclay the Darryn Simpson trained filly beat Revitalise by three quarters of a length.

There were nervous moments when Tolkien won the All Things Harness Ownership Trot due to him galloping on or near the line but the Stewards dismissed the enquiry.

It was the second win for the Kirk Larsen trained trotter from eighteen starts.

The Merv and Meg Butterworth owned trotter Cuchulainn under a great drive by Brent Barclay, won the main trot of the afternoon.

While other runners had to work for their spots the five year old Skyvalley gelding trained by Brett Gray did nothing in the run and came with a last run down the middle of the track to beat a game Sekkie Monkey. Third place getter Get Lucky will derive plenty of benefit from the run today. It’s his first run since the Harness Jewels in early June.

Betterthanbrie made it a double for the Barclay/Ellis stable when she returned to winning form.



Betterthanbrie after winning at Ascot park --Bruce Stewart photo

The five year last won in July 2019. Stablemate Chuckles ran second just a neck away from the winner.