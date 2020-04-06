An enthralling journey continues....

John Caldow with the Dja Dja Wurrung Cup after his success with Messerati at Charlton

Affable Melton horseman John Caldow is enjoying an exciting ride with his latest harness racing glamour boy Messerati and the pacer's younger brother Muzstang.

The impressive Messerati has now won four on end, while Musztang has put together two wins in a row in the past fortnight - but these up-and-comers are just the latest chapters in a story that began nearly 20 years ago, and is the stuff of harness racing dreams.

Back in the early 2000s, Caldow attended the Sydney Yearling sales, paying $14,000 for a filly that not only caught his eye, but had excellent breeding to boot. A filly who later raced as Mesmerizing.

The daughter of Our Sir Vancelot , out of the well-credentialed dam She Bites (Safely Kept), proved to be a star on the racetrack for the Caldow family.

"It has certainly turned out to be a great decision-I can still remember the day very clearly," Caldow said.

"She was a beautiful looking filly and she had excellent breeding, particularly on her mother's side. Her grand dam was a 15 times winner and a champion of the 1980s in Jasmarilla (Tarport Low-Shu Fly)," he said.

"I also previously had a square gaiter called Gentleman Jim, who was a half-brother to Mesmerizing. I took him from about a T2 to Free For All class and he was a lovely horse who won 21 races in his career.

"Gentlemen Jim was the first foal from She Bites, sired by Panorama. Mesmerizing was the next and the mare had a further eight foals."

Mesmerizing was trained by John's wife Maree and raced by Maree, the couple's children Matt, a lawyer, and Lauren, a teacher, and long-time friend and stable client John Kelly.

"Mesmerizing was just the perfect racehorse. She was a mare with high speed, and you could bounce her out to the lead," Caldow said.

"And because she was so versatile, you could sit her up and then sprint her."

Some of the wonderful mare's notable triumphs included a standing start $15,000 race at Moonee Valley in June, 2007. Another was the $20,000 Graham Goffin Memorial at the same track the following year, and then there was a memorable win in the $20,000 Alabar Mother of Pearl at Launceston a few months later.

Unusually, Mesmerizing won at both her first and her last start. She made her debut at Bulli and won a 2yo race on February 14, 2005, and then wrapped up a sensational career with an awesome win in the Big6 Pace for mares only at Moonee Valley on December 24, 2009, ending her racing days with 19 victories and 26 minor cheques for nearly $180,000.

And now her legacy continues in the broodmare barn with six of her progeny making it to the track, compiling a combined 52 wins for earnings of over $900,000.

The Caldow and Kelly partnership has raced all six - three full brothers by Art Major (Musztang, Messerati - with a number of other owners - and Messini); Mesmeric ( Grinfromeartoear ); Madeeba ( Courage Under Fire ) and Meziah ( Bettors Delight ).

Three-year-old Musztang and four-year-old Messerati recently posted three wins between them in the space of 10 days.

Handled by John for his trainer and wife Maree, Musztang was a runaway 23 metre winner in the Yarra Valley Toyota 3yo Maiden Pace. After landing two back in the one out line, Caldow was content to wait until the bell when he quickly dashed up to join another fancy Call Me Henry at ahead of affairs.

Musztang looked impressive when let down off the back and cleared out with a 56 sec last half. The mile rate was 1.55-6.

The Caldow team then headed to Charlton with Messerati a runner in the feature event of the program, the $7000 Dja Dja Wurrung Cup. Messerati was caught wide early before Caldow decided to go forward. In the blink of an eye, he scooted to the lead and maintaining a solid tempo, the gelding kicked on the home corner to hold his rivals at bay.

"He's in a purple patch at the moment. He did a good job because there was a quick lead time and after getting to the front, I kept them rolling," Caldow said.

"That was his fourth win on end after he got the money at Ballarat, Bendigo and Charlton previously," he said.

"A few of the owners live up in Victoria's Mallee around the Ouyen district and with the COVID-19 restrictions they aren't allowed to come to the race meetings. But they would have been glued to television sets cheering us along," he said.

"I really don't know where I'll be racing next until I have a look at the coming meetings and the programs. I was looking at the Tenderprint heats and $25k final at Mildura during the Cup carnival, but that's been postponed.

"I've always liked the horse and had a big opinion of him. Before his recent wins, he'd been running quick splits and finishing in the placings. He's also running the gate a lot better which helps."

After foaling a string of boys, Mesmerizing produced a filly by American Ideal last year.

"We were so happy because it meant the breeding line would continue," Caldow said.

"But as everyone in the breeding business knows, it's not all that easy. She got injured and in the end the vets couldn't save her which was sad," he said.

"Mesmerisizing has been amazing for us. She's at Tatura at Russ Thomson's farm, and will always have a place in our hearts. We'll try and get her in foal again, and fingers crossed!"

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura