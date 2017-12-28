An industry disintegrating with Fixing Scandal

A race at Albion Park this year that was allegedly fixed

A race-fixing scandal that has rocked harness racing shows how professional gamblers use a "cookie-cutter model" to corrupt sporting champions for profit, police investigators say.

An unprecedented crackdown by the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission (QRIC) and the Queensland Police racing crime squad has triggered a wave of arrests in 2017, including some of the sport's leading drivers and identities.

Police have made 10 arrests so far, with one of the industry's rising stars telling a Brisbane court "everybody's doing it".

"I think the stature of people we've arrested should be a concern for everybody involved with the sport," QRIC commissioner Ross Barnett said.

The unfolding corruption crisis has dragged harness racing — which has battled for decades to shed a chequered reputation — to a fatal crossroads, according to broadcaster and racing administrator David Fowler.

Mr Fowler, chairman of the Albion Park Harness Racing Club, said each new public revelation of alleged cheating was "like a wound that keeps bursting open".

"Particularly for people in the betting world who rely on confidence and rely on integrity to have races run correctly, when we see this happening, we start to see, I believe, our industry disintegrating," he said.

"From a stakeholder's point of view, whether you're a trainer, a driver, an owner, a breeder, these are unprecedented times.

"They're low on morale — they don't know who the next person [arrested] may be."

Drivers groomed, offered gifts

Queensland's racing watchdog was born out of animal cruelty revelations in the greyhound industry.

But it has turned to rooting out alleged corruption in an industry long dogged by rumours of race-fixing.

For the first time, suspected cheats face the scrutiny of police phone taps, bugs, star chamber hearings and the threat of criminal charges and jail time.

Racing crime squad Detective Sergeant Tracey Pelling said the probe had shown "drivers are effectively handled by professional punters" who profit most from race-fixing.

"They're groomed, they're offered gifts, they're given a lot of praise, often being told they're going to be the next big thing," she said.

She said gamblers would take drivers out, "offer them dinners, drinks, sometimes give them mobile phones".

"As a result, the driver feels that he's indebted and that really gets played on by the handlers," Detective Sergeant Pelling said.

"So the next thing they do is [say] 'You owe me', and they ask them to do something in a race for them."

'Everybody's doing it'

A Brisbane court has heard one of harness racing's rising stars, Barton Cockburn, was paid $200 for one rigged race.

A gambler in turn made $33,000 from betting on the race.

Cockburn, who pleaded guilty to race-fixing in October, told the court through his lawyer that "everybody's doing it".

Detective Sergeant Pelling said handlers were using "a cookie-cutter model" from sport to sport.

"You could just about write a business model on what they actually do, because they just move on to the next person and … the next sport," he said. Sergeant Pelling said a veteran racing steward recently told her "we've achieved in 12 months what they couldn't achieve in 20 years".

Mr Barnett said the investigation had revealed "a level of sophistication and knowledge that is exhibited by organised crime".

Far cry from harness racing heyday

In its heyday in the 1970s, up to 30,000 spectators flocked to the Albion Park raceway to watch the 'trots'.

Today, betting revenue — the sport's lifeblood — has been on the wane, falling for the first time below greyhound industry takings.

Mr Barnett said he believed this "probably reflects a lack of confidence by the punting community in the sport".

"The fact is we've arrested three of the top six drivers in Queensland in the last six months, plus several others who've [allegedly] benefited from inside information," he said.

Mr Fowler said the scandal was the last thing harness racing needed.

"It's not like turnover is brilliant — it's not like thousands are flocking to Albion Park or Redcliffe," he said.

"The sport's under the pump — there's no sugar-coating it.

"To have something like this happen over a period of time — and also, with no end in sight — I think it does put the industry on a very dangerous path, to a point where some tough decisions may have to be made."

Mr Fowler said he thought the industry could regain public confidence, but not easily.

"I don't think the sport is as crooked as what it may have been considered in the 1970s, but the damage was done then and it's taken a hell of a long time to repair it and some will say maybe it was irreparable," he said.

By Josh Robertson

Reprinted with p[ermission of ABC News