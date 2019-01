Harness racing driver Aaron Merriman won 1141 races in 2018 to post the second-highest single-season total of all-time.

As this is written (Sat 6 p.m.), the USTA computer has Merriman second in North America in 2019 with 11 wins.

Ahead of him is a driver who won 14 races at Dover Downs earlier this week ... Tim Tetrick, who is the only driver to have eclipsed the 1141 figure posted by Merriman last year, with 1189 in 2007!

... If only the horses were that easy to handicap! ...

Jerry Connors Jr