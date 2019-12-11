An ocean breeze puts the mind at ease

The beach is just the tonic for the mind, body and spirit...and for star trotter Tough Monarch and his Sydney harness racing trainer Rickie Alchin as the big dance looms!

Alchin's partner Nikki took Tough Monarch for a stroll and a splash in the sea this week and Alchin said the eight year old loved the trip.

"We love taking them to the beach if we can and all the horses enjoy it - it's a bit of fun and we find it's relaxing for them," Alchin said.

"Maraetai Beach is not far away from the stables of John and Josh Dickie, at Clevedon, where we are staying," he said.

Tough Monarch is one of two Aussie hopes in the rich NZ Inter Dominion Trotting Championship Final at Alexandra Park, Auckland this Saturday night. Also flying the flag for Australia is Big Jack Hammer, from the Aiken stable, which has drawn the pole.

Alchin said he was confident his horse was at his peak, and everyone associated with Team Tough Monarch was looking forward to it.

"All the owners will be over here cheering him on. His past two runs for a fifth and second placing were pleasing. He really hit the line well in both of those," he said.

Tough Monarch is awkwardly drawn, but NZ ex-pat Anthony Butt, who is now domiciled at Menangle with partner Sonya Smith, will take the reins.



Tough Monarch clearing his head at Maraetai Beach this week

If anyone can make their own luck on a big occasion, it's Butt, and he knows the circuit like the back of his hand.

"The barrier draw isn't great (No 11, three from the inside of the back row), so it does come back to needing a bit of luck, but Tough Monarch's at the top of his game and I think he's all set to run a big race," Alchin said.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura