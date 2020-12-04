Ana Afreet N impressive winning Blue Hen

Ana Afreet N impressive in winning the Blue Hen/Open Pace at Dover Downs on Thursday night.

Five weeks ago, Highalator upset Ana Afreet N at the Meadowlands. Tonight the tables were turned.

At the start of the race, Highalator was launched and parked three wide into the first turn by Goldberg and driver Montrell Teague. The opening quarter was reached in 27 seconds.

Ana Afreet N and Tim Tetrick left but were able to find a seat fourth on the rail.

Past the three eights pole, Tim Tetrick and Ana Afreet N. went into attack mode from fourth and pacing first over. They reached the half in 56.2, but were unable to clear, a stubborn Highalator. Highalator, the race favorite, retreated to the pocket. The three quarters were reached in 1:22.2, a 26 seconds flat quarter.

Shadow Cat and Dexter Dunn took up the chase, parked coverless on the rim, past the three quarters. However, Ana Afreet N found another gear and won by three and a quarter lengths in 1:50.2. Ana Afreet N was sent off at odds of 2 to 1.

The son of Bettor’s Delight , paced a last half in 54 seconds and a last quarter in 28 seconds.

Ana Afreet N is owned by Pollack Racing LLC and Jeffrey Cullipher.

Tim Tetrick drove for trainer Jeff Cullipher.

Goldberg found racing room late and finished second for driver Montrell Teague and trainer Brenda Teague.

Itsrockandroll A was third for driver Corey Callahan. Dylan Davis trained.

Tim Tetrick won four races on the card. Victor Kirby picked up a three bagger.

Post Time at Dover Downs is 4:30 pm.