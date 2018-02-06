Day At The Track

Charter sought for UK/Europe trotting races

06:34 AM 06 Feb 2018 NZDT
There is a company looking to employ people from anywhere around the world to analyse trotting races across Europe. 

This position is ready to go as our company is growing and expansion. 

The job is:

- reviewing races using online replays

- on a supplied template, placing horses in order at various points of the race

- a comment on how each horse performed  

The job is casual and can be structured so someone only needs to work when they can - there is no minimum requirement, just a time limit to complete the work.  

Pay is per race completed.

Position requires people who have an understanding of harness racing/trotting.

If you are interested in this part-time work, please send CV's/relevant details to

labracing2016@gmail.com

