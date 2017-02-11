Andalouse wins Prix de Rambouillet

February 11, 2017 - Yoann Lebourgeois piloted 4.3/1 barefoot Andalouse (7f Tenor de Bauine -Mosaique) to a close victory in today’s monte Prix de Rambouillet (purse €66,000, 2700 meters, 17 starters) at Paris-Vincennes to begin a strong racing weekend. The 1.14.6kr timed winner is owned/trained by Flavien Provost. 8.3/1 Uno de Guinette (9g Kaiser Soze -Isis de Guinette) was second for Matthieu Abrivard, trainer Sebastien Hardy and breeder/owner Gille Brion. Third went to 5/1 Alto du Lys (7g Magnificent Rodney -Hi Fi d’Eronville) with Clement Frecelle in the irons for trainer J.L. Bigeon.

Today’s Quinte+ was the Prix de Munich (purse €95,000, 2100 meters autostart, 15 European entrants) at Paris-Vincennes with victory earned by 3.6/1 Sauveur (7m Echo -Operah Bob) from Sweden, trained and reined by Bjorn Goop for owner Hammab AB. 5.3/1 Beau Gamin (m Quinoa du Gers -Cadette) was second for Eric Raffin and the trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner J.M. Rancoule. Third was 4.3/1 Ustie Haufor (9f Niky -Lara du Houlbet) with Charles J. Bigeon up for Christian Bigeon, the breeder/owner/trainer. Venus de Baily and Orient Horse were fourth and fifth.

Arlington Dream (7g Ready Cash -Lalla Chairchamp) was a start to finish winner at 7/10 odds in the Prix de Lisieux (monte, purse €88,000, 2850 meters, 11 European starters). Timed in 1.13.2kr the winner’s pilot was Yoann Lebourgeois for trainer Philippe Allaire and owner Frederic Sauque and Arlington Dream won for the 10th time in his career, now for €372,400 earned. 6.3/1 Aero King (7g Hooper -Quarmina de Hour) was second for Anthony Barrier ahead of 26/1 Alpha Saltor (7m Paris Haufor -Glory d’Ariane) woth Matthieu Abrivard in the irons.

Draft Life Wins Gr. II Prix Ephrem Houel at Vincennes

5/2 second wagering choice Draft Life (4f Unriaco -Maflymede) took today’s featured Gr. II Prix Ephrem Houel (purse €120,000, 2850 meters, eight starters) at Paris-Vincennes. Timed in 1.15.9kr after very slow fractions (1.18.5kr at 1500 meters remaining, 1.1.8kr at the 1000; 1.17kr at 500 to go) Draft Life stormed home for Eric Raffin. Louis Bardron bred, owns and trains the winner. 9/10 favorite Diego du Goutier (4m Kepler -Ophelie la Garenne) was second for Mathieu Mottier and owner/trainer Dominque Mottier, with third to 5.3/1 Doberman (4m Prodigious -Quietude Mesloise) for trainer/driver Franck Nivard and owner Richard Cohen. 21.5/1 Douce Rebelle (4f Sam Bourbon -Rebelle) rallied well to end fourth for Jean-Pierre Dubois, also owner and breeder through Scuderia Bolghieri Srl, and trainer Yves Boireau. She was on the lead early and then shuffled almost to the end before escaping too late to threaten the leaders.

The Prix de Verneuil (purse €72,000, 2850 meters, 17 European starters) went to J-M Bazire driving Class Action (5f Scipion du Goutier -Nepeta) timed in 1.14.9kr. The 1.6/1 favorite, owned by trainer Ch. Dreux, defeated 121.8/1 Charmante (5f Sam Bourbon -Tipsy Love) reined by Gwenn Junod for breeder/owner/trainer Louis Baudron. 9/2 odds Creation (5f Rieussec -Ovation) was third for Franck Nivard and trainer J.G. Van Eeckhaute.

Later in the program the Prix de Gournay-en-Bray (purse €44,000, 2700 meters, 15 European starters) went to 1.15.3kr timed and 1.9/1 favorite Dixon Dark (4m Sam Bourbon -Queen des Charmes). Jarmo Niskanen is trainer and was driver of Dixon Dark for Denmark’s Stall Rita. 8.6./1 Diplomate d’Em (4m Love You -Kalmie Melody) was next for Clement Duvaldestin and trainer Thierry Duvaldestin