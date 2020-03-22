Anderson to push on with American Lightning

American Lightning was the first winner in an extraordinary day at Winton today.

In the first ‘no public’ day of racing in the south brought about by the Corona Virus, the return to the birdcage by American Lightning was devoid of celebrations with not even part-owner and trainer Graeme Anderson on-course, preferring to stay at home and watch the races on television.

The two year old colt was taken back early by driver Matty Williamson while Boyzhavtime speared to the lead. Williamson started to get serious inside the four hundred and took the colt wide. He finished the race off nicely and got up to beat a game Boyzhavetime by a neck. The winning time for the 1609 metres was 1-58.5.

“He didn’t pace so good in the wet but he never drew a breath,” said Anderson happy with the way the colt ran and pulled up.

American Lightning is by American Ideal out of Christian Cullen mare Zesty Philly. Anderson bought him at the sales paying $16,000.



American Lightning getting up to beat Boyzhavetime on the inside --Bruce Stewart photo

He trained Zesty Philly with his then training partner Amber Hoffman after getting the mare from Gavin Smith. Anderson and Hoffman won one race with her at Winton in August 2012.

“I got her second hand and she had all the ability in the world but she had a crook back. We gave her a few starts and she went huge then she succumbed to her old injury. I was always keen to buy one out of her.”

The colt is owned by Anderson, Steve Pulley, Ray Chaiklin, Bruce Masson, Virginia Duncum, Edwin Corby, Kieran Corby and Tony Gow.

“He’s a lovely big strong two year old. There’s a lot of Christian Cullen in him. They went their last quarter in 27 on the wet track and he must have gone better than that so it was a good run. I think we’ll push on with him. The Welcome Stakes is on the same night as the Derby. If Spirit Of St Louis does what he’s supposed to do today they’ll both go to Addington.”