Greatest trotting mare ever bred?

Amour Angus is regarded as one of the greatest trotting mares ever bred if not the greatest! Amour Angus is by Magna Force from Kenwood Scamper by Texas from Lindys Speedy Lady by Speed Count from Brendina Hanover by Hoot Mon. Thats it, if that means anything to any of you harness racing pedigree fanatics.

This great standardbred mare is responsible for changing the breed world-wide producing three sons that are all full brothers and they have impacted the breed profoundly. These three sons are all by Garland Lobell. They are;

Angus Hall is now the sire of over $95,000,000 in progeny earnings in North America.

Conway Hall is now the sire of over $80,000,000 in progeny earnings in North America.

Andover Hall is now the sire of over $72,000,000 in progeny earnings in North America.

Amour Angus also produced a full sister to the above three stallions called Emilie Cas El the dam of Trixton who won the Hambletonian and is standing at stud. Trixton was syndicated for huge money before serving a full book of mares in his first crop..

Andover Hall was the two-year-old trotting colt of the year in North America and has proven to be a great sire and now a great sire of sires leaving from his first crop the great Donato Hanover t3,1:50.1 ($3,058,058) himself the sre of over $36,000,000 in progeny earnings from his six crops old enough to race to date.

Andover Hall has not only produced Donato Hanover as a $3 million plus earner but his other great son racing in Europe, Nuncio has earnings of over $3 million as well and Nuncio was just named Sweden's 'Horse Of The Year' for 2016.

Andover Hall has also left Creatine another great International star that has won over $2 million and is now standing at stud.

Andover Hall was made avaliable to New Zealand breeders for the first time by frozen semen two years ago and the resultant 24 live foals are now yearlings and two of those foals are in the Australasian Classic Yearling Sale at Karaka next Monday the 20th of February. What will they fetch? They should be really sort after with Andover Hall producing some of the richest and finest progeny of any trotting stallion in the world today.

Lot 87 – Meantobe (bay colt, Andover Hall - Yankeedoosie)

This colt Meantobe is the second foal from the race winning Muscles Yankee mare Yankeedoosie ( $43,999) who is a full-sister to I Can Doosit ($1,445,774) and Group 3 winner Sno’s Big Boy ($215,309).The second dam is the broodmare gem Sheezadoosie ( $48,632) the dam of 6 to race for 6 winners.

Lot 120 – Whatuhot (bay colt Andover Hall / Broadband)

Whatuhot is the first foal from the Muscles Yankee mare Broadband ($4,529) who is a full-sister to the Group 3 placed Cyberspace ($27,106). The third Dam is Inda Bank ( $126,410) who is the dam of 7 winners including Yogi Johnson ($66,681), the Group 1 winner Frozen Funds ($55,049) and The Almighty Johnson ($78,517 to date).