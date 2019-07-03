Day At The Track

Andrew McCarthy guides fast babies

04:42 AM 03 Jul 2019 NZST
Andrew McCarthy
Andrew McCarthy

CHESTER PA - Harness racing driver Andrew McCarthy was the prime producer of two-year-old speed during baby morning qualifiers at Harrah's Philadelphia Tuesday, directing two pacing colts to 1:55.3 clockings and a first-time trotting colt starter to a 2:01.2 win, fastest for the day on their respective gaits.

Goldin Kid was put on the lead by McCarthy and went on to a 1:55.3 clocking, punctuated by a :56.4 back half, for trainer Kelvin "Red" Harrison, also co-owner with Howard Taylor. The Art Major colt is out of Crazy Luv Bug, a $200G+ winner whose dam Luv's For Ever produced five other $200G+ winners.

McCarthy then came back with Tito Rocks, a Sweet Lou gelding out of the million dollar-winning mare Ticket To Rock. The 1:55.3 front-end mile of Tito Rocks included a :56.3 back half for trainer Robert Cleary and owner Royal Wire Products Inc.

Loyal Fox Hanover was able to trot to a 2:01.2 clocking in his first competitive start, the Andover Hall colt out of Lady Luck Hanover (whose dam is Beat The Wheel) coming a third quarter in 28.1 raw to move into contention for McCarthy and then drawing clear. Chuck Sylvester trains the baby and is co-owner with Steve Jones, Mary Kinsey Arnold, and Paul Bordogna.

Although McCarthy got the quickest clockings of the day, he was not the winningest driver, as 24-year-old Troy Beyer crossed the wire first with four freshmen: a trotter of each sex trained by Julie Miller, and a pair of pacing fillies trained by Tom Fanning. Driver Eric Carlson and trainer Ross Croghan also combined for a pacing victory with a member of each sex.

PHHA / Harrah's Philadelphia

 

