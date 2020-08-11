Andrew McCarthy sweeps $205,032 PASS

Flawless Country had a straightforward path to the winners' circle in the event known as the Delmonica Hanover, zipping to the point from post 4 and easily turning back the first-over You Ato Dream to down her by a length in a career-best 1:55. Gimme Shelter finished third.

"Her connections told me she drives like a car, and she did," McCarthy said. "I think she'll go a long way. She has very good manners and high speed. I had to tell her what to do a little bit, but she responded and got the job done."

Ake Svanstedt trains Flawless County, a daughter of Southwind Frank -Aleah Hanover who has finished first or second in all four career starts, for Ake Svanstedt Inc., Wolfgang A Stable and Borje Nasstrom.

Anoka Hanover's journey was more circuitous -- at least for the opening panel, when Pub Crawl looped her and left her parked out.

"I really like this one," McCarthy said. "She still has a lot to learn, but she's very powerful and has a great gait and a willing attitude. I was hoping I could sink into a spot and maybe come first over with her, but it didn't work out that way. But she's a very strong filly."

The daughter of Donato Hanover- Aunt Mel finally crossed over at the three-eighths and had little trouble from there, scoring in 1:55. Pub Crawl was second, 3-1/2 lengths back, while DD's Diamond earned show.

Noel Daley conditions Anoka Hanover, who notched her first stakes victory, and owns with L.A. Express Stable and Caviart Farms.

$60,000 PA Stallion Series -- 2-Year-Old Filly Trotters

In Monday's subfeature, Love Muffin, Kayla's Playmate and Alpine each took a $20,000 split.

Love Muffin had the early lead but, thanks to a slight shuffle, needed to move wide down the backside for Jim Pantaleano to reclaim the front. She drew off late to triumph in 1:55.4, a life mark, 5-3/4 lengths better than Trend, with a rallying Mother Lin third.

"I put her in a couple overnights to change some equipment on her," winning trainer David Wiest said. "One race, it didn't work so good, so we put her back to what she was. We'll just have to deal with her. She comes from a hot family, but she's one of the better ones out of the family."

Edward Kimmel and Donald Wiest campaign the daughter of Andover Hall-Pine Yankee, who won her second PA stallions split.

Kayla's Playmate broke stride in her two most recent outings, causing trainer Julie Miller to rethink her rigging. The results showed Monday, as the daughter of Father Patrick-Lima Playtime romped to a 3-1/2-length maiden score in 1:57.4. Midpoint and R Speed Of Light rounded out the ticket.

"We changed her shoes a little bit, and she seemed to behave today," said winning driver Andy Miller. "I hope she's on the improve. She's a pretty nice filly; it's just a matter of getting her hung up right"

Live racing at The Meadows continues Tuesday when the 15-race program features a $7,199.23 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5 and a $5,000 total-pool guarantee for the Early Pick 4 (race 3). First post is 12:45 PM.