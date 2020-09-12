Andy McCarthy cleared to race at Mohawk

Standardbred Canada is reporting that Andy McCarthy has been cleared to drive in Canada and will make his 2020 debut north of the border at Woodbine Mohawk Park this weekend.

McCarthy will be the second U.S.-based driver to head to Canada for the Grand Circuit stakes at Mohawk. Yannick Gingras made the trek north in late August and is staying in Ontario for the time being. McCarthy is planning to drive in Canada this weekend and next, but returning stateside for the Kentucky Sires Stakes finals on Sept. 20.

