Andy Rickert scores 1,000th training victory

Longtime harness racing horseman Andy Rickert reached a career milestone on Tuesday (January 26), harnessing his 1,000th training victory at MGM Northfield Park.

The achievement was realized when Ryan Stahl drove Keystone Chester to a 1:57.1 victory to win the evening's sixth race.

Rickert's 1,000th training win was the result of 7,317 starts that also saw him finish second 972 times and third another 951.

All told his earnings have amounted to just over $7.9 million.

MGM Northfield Park has announced an addition of Monday, February 8 to this year’s calendar of live racing days. Post time for the added day is to be determined depending on the current statewide curfew in Ohio.

In addition, Northfield had dropped Tuesday, October 19 from the racing calendar.