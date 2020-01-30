Angel In White is a sprint specialist

New Zealand-bred six-year-old Angel In White will make her West Australian debut when she starts from barrier No. 2 in the 1730m Crystal Printing Pace at Gloucester Park on Friday night.

Trained at Stoneville by Simon Lowings, Angel In White will be driven by Aldo Cortopassi and, judged by her form in sprint event in New South Wales, she should take plenty of beating.

A winner at one of her 11 starts in New Zealand (over 2200m at Gore as a two-year-old), Angel In White won eight times in NSW--- all over 1609m with rates of 1.54.8, 1.53.4, 1.52.8, 1.52.7, 1.52.2 and 1.52.1 at Menangle and 1.56.5 and 1.54.5 at Newcastle.

She possesses good gate speed but has not been successful since May 5, 2018 when she led and beat Cherry Mahoney at a 1.52.7 rate at Menangle, with quarters of 28.3sec., 29.3sec., 27.8sec. and 27.3sec. She has not raced since finishing seventh behind Chachingchaching at Newcastle on October 19 last year.

Cortopassi gave punters a strong lead by choosing to drive Angel In White in preference to Lightning Jolt, a John Oldroyd-trained gelding he handled when he finished solidly from sixth at the bell to be third behind You Gotta Have Faith last Friday night. Lightning Jolt (barrier seven) will be handled by Ryan Warwick this week.

There is sure to be plenty of early fireworks, with several fast beginners in the event, including Tajie Baby (barrier three), Illusionation (eight) and Saleahs Comand (nine).

Gary Hall Jnr said that Our Rhythm N Blues, who will start from the No. 5 barrier, should be prominent after seconds to Machlani and You Gotta Have Faith at his past two starts. “There’s plenty of pace in the race, out wide in particular, and Our Rhythm N Blues should figure in the finish,” he said.

Hall said that drawing barrier No. 1 with Touch of Success in race four and Sir Galahad in race eight gave both pacers sound winning prospects. Touch of Success, trained by Nathan Turvey, has not appeared since finishing second to Bronze Seeker on March 8 last year.

“It looks a winnable race for Touch of Success and over a mile I should be able to let him run along in front,” he said.

Sir Galahad, trained by Gary Hall Snr, will start from barrier one in the 2130m Whiteside’s Pace. He has won at his past two starts, over 2536m at Gloucester Park and over 2692m at Pinjarra six weeks ago.

“It’s a really good draw for him,” said Hall. “He’s had a little time off since his last run, so he’s going to be slightly vulnerable against horses like Grinny Vinnie and Iconic Valor. It was only a minor issue that prevented him from racing and not a big problem. Those wins in December were a couple of good efforts and he won’t get many better chances to win a Friday night race than he will this week.”

Chris Voak will drive the Ross Olivieri-trained Iconic Valor from barrier four and he declared: “He can win. He cut his leg in the paddock and had a bit of time off before racing last Friday (when he met with severe interference in the final lap and was retired from the race).

“Before that he won three in a row when he sat three deep and beat Its Rock And Roll and when he sat in the breeze and came home in 55.8sec. to beat Dennis and Quick Stride, coming home in 55.8sec. I think that’s good enough form line.”