Angela hoping to be a cut above the rest

Hairdresser-turned-horsewoman Angela Hedges is hoping for just one "highlight" at tomorrow night's blockbuster Menangle harness racing meeting.

Hedges, who now prepares a team of 20 horses with her husband Nathan Hurst, near Bathurst, believes she has her best chance yet to win the female drivers invitational at headquarters for the first time.

Hedges, a former hairdresser, is one of nine invited competitors in the $20,400 Schweppes Lady Drivers feature event.

"I've ended up with a lovely horse to drive and I can't wait. It's going to be a great night and I'm really excited," she said.

She will combine with smart four-year-old pacer Culture King (Art Major-Tessace (Aces N Sevens), prepared at Cobbitty by astute trainer Craig Cross.

"His runs since coming up from South Australia have been good. I've actually been following him and his last start in the Chariots was better than it seemed because he didn't have much luck," Hedges said.

"We've come up with barrier three in the Invitational so we will be nice and handy," she said.

"The two horses on my inside-Catch A Moment (Stephanie Lippiatt) and Superbass (KerryAnn Morris) have a bit of class and Make Mine Memphis (Kima Frenning) is another one with a good chance."

Hedges has competed in the invitational event for the past few years.

"The closest I've got is a fourth, so this is my big chance to improve on that," she said.

After training and becoming a qualified hairdresser, Hedges turned her hand to horse training, and she and Nathan now prepare their team, at Eglinton, near Bathurst.

Angela with eight wins and 25 placings for 2019/20 has bragging rights over Nathan with three wins and 18 placegetters.

"The season hasn't been too bad because our stable numbers are down a little on what we usually do. You just have to keep pottering along doing your best," she said.

"I'm hoping Nathan will do the three hour trip to Menangle with me to watch the Invitational. It all depends if we can get someone to feed up our horses at home or not!"

