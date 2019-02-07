Angle Of Attack first win at Vincennes

February 6, 2019 - Today’s 6/1 Angle Of Attack (7g Scarlet Knight -Magyare Turgot) won the Q+ race of the day, the Prix de L’ille-et-Vilaine (purse 48,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 18 European starters), timed in 1.11.7kr for harness racing reinsman Gabriele Gelormini.

The winner scored for the first time in two starts in France, for trainer Robert Bergh and owner Roland Wiksten.

His career earnings are now 191,668€.

The 4/5 favorite Bryssel (7m Ready Cash -Spacelane) was second with trainer Bjorn Goop up.

Third was 7.4/1 Coalinga City (7g Coktail Jet -Mamaora) for Jean Michel Bazire for trainer Frederic Senet.

The top five was completed by 9/1 Mellby Drake (g Viking Kronos ) with Alexandre Abrivard up for trainer Bergh, and 18/1 Bayokos Atout (8g Goetmals Wood-New York Jet) for Mathieu Mottier.

The 2€ Quinte+ exact order wager paid 945.60€ to 471 winning ticket holders.

The total wager on the Q+ this day was 3.69€ million and over 8€ million was wagered on the Q+ race (all bets).

Angle Of Attack

Replay: https://www.letrot.com/fr/replay-courses/2019-02-06/7500/1

On today’s card was also the Prix de Bourg-en-Bresse (purse 52,000€, 2850 meters distance handicap, 13 starters) with that victory to the 4/5 favorite Darling Berry (6f Prince Gede -Osaka Berry) for the owner/trainer/driver Jean Michel Bazire.

It was the winner’s ninth life victory in 30 appearances, now for 207,290€ earned, and she overcame a 25 meter handicap.

The 9/2 odds Digeudor (6f Mage de la Merite ) took second with Franck Ouvrie the pilot for trainer Christophe Ecalard.

6.8/1 Diva du Granit (6f Prodigious ) took third for teamster Anthony Barrier.

Darling Berry

Five year olds contested the 47,000€ purse Prix de Juvigny (2850 meters, 13 European starters) with longshots at the top of the results sheet. 65/1 Vacino Mec (5m Ghiaccio del Nord -Dance Speed) scored timed in 1.15.1kr in this his first appearance in France.

Gennaro Casillo trains the invader from Italy and Antonio Di Nardo was aboard.

Vacino Mec now has life earnings for 112,530€ after today’s 21,150€ first prize.

23/1Pelle Barosso (5m Explosive Matter -Madam Lavec) took second for Eric Raffin and third was 19/1 Elvis d’Evron (5g Defi d’Aunou ) handled by Anthony Barrier.

The 3/5 favorite Portland was a dq.

Sunday’s Grand Prix de France field has been trimmed to 12 and it still includes the top international trotting stars.

C4 - GRAND PRIX DE FRANCE 350 000€

Thomas H. Hicks