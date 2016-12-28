Anna Mix and On Track Piraten win at Solvalla

December 26, 2016 - Today’s Baroness Karsks Mares (200,000SEK to winner, 2140 meters autostart) went to the Prix d’Amerique qualified Anna Mix (6f Ludo du Castelle -Ines- Tenor de Baune ) owned by Franck Leblanc and trained in Sweden by Sofia Aronsson. The superb harness racing stayer, off at 1.15/1 odds, was clocked in 1.13.6kr for driver Erik Adielsson and now has 15 wins in 47 starts for career earnings of 9,822,700SEK. Red Rose America (6f Varenne -Armbro Voice- Garland Lobell ) was second for trainer Jeanette Hansen and reinsman Bjorn Goop. This one was bred by the late Lou Guida in Italy and developed by Jerry Riordan. Third was Geisha Sund (6f Love You -Kanadia-Canada) with Robert Bergh up for Ecurie Etoile.

On Track Piraten (8g Kool du Caux -Monrovia- Rite On Line ) won the featured Gr. II International Gert Ludbergs for 250,000SEK to the winner. The Johnny Takter teamed winner was timed in 1.12.4kr over 2140 meters autostart as he recorded career victory 31 in 99 starts, now for 13,499,700SEK earned. Off at 1.31/1 the “Pirate” bested Thai Broadway (7m Broadway Hall -Isabella Knick- Tap In ) reined by trainer Bjorn Goop, and third finishing Nadal Broline (6g Yankee Glide -Aimee’s Promise- American Winner ) with Ulf Ohlsson up. Veteran class-master Nahar (11g Love You -Mahonny Broline- Joie de Vie ) was fourth for trainer/driver Robert Bergh.

The solid Solvalla card also held the Silver Final (220,000SEK to winner of the 2140 meter autostart contest). At 2.08/1 the winner was 1.13.3kr timed Fossens Bonus (6g Juliano Star -Matilda- Zoogin ) for trainer/driver Magnus Jakobsson. This winner now has 18 career wins in 36 starts for 1,448,000SEK earned. Beppe Am (5g Enjoy Lavec -Vis di Jesolo- Super Bowl ) was second for trainer Roger Walmann and reinsman Orjan Kihlstrom. Furious Francis (5g Love You -Twigs Mellow- Lindy’s Crown ) and trainer/driver Bjorn Goop finished third.

The program also included a victory by Al’s Wintermede (5m Olimede -Memory- Supergill ) in the 3140 meter voltstart Stayerlopp worth 200,000SEK to the winner. The Svante Eriksson trainee, he also drove, was clocked in 1.15.3kr to defeat the Orjan Kihlstrom teamed, Daniel Reden conditioned, Fighting Bax (4m Muscle Massive -Bax Machine- Earl ). Swimming Pool (5g Revenue) was third for Torbjorn Jansson. The Klass II final over 2140 meters autostart and worth 200,000SEK to the winner, went to 16/1 Test Drive (3m Gigant Neo -Full Authority- Scarlet Knight ) timed in 1.14.4kr for Orjan Kihlstrom and owner/trainer Stefan Melander.