Anna Mix and On Track Piraten win at Solvalla

03:11 PM 27 Dec 2016 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Anna Mix
The Prix d’Amerique qualified Anna Mix

December 26, 2016 - Today’s Baroness Karsks Mares (200,000SEK to winner, 2140 meters autostart) went to the Prix d’Amerique qualified Anna Mix (6f Ludo du Castelle-Ines-Tenor de Baune) owned by Franck Leblanc and trained in Sweden by Sofia Aronsson. The superb harness racing stayer, off at 1.15/1 odds, was clocked in 1.13.6kr for driver Erik Adielsson and now has 15 wins in 47 starts for career earnings of 9,822,700SEK. Red Rose America (6f Varenne-Armbro Voice-Garland Lobell) was second for trainer Jeanette Hansen and reinsman Bjorn Goop. This one was bred by the late Lou Guida in Italy and developed by Jerry Riordan. Third was Geisha Sund (6f Love You-Kanadia-Canada) with Robert Bergh up for Ecurie Etoile.

On Track Piraten (8g Kool du Caux-Monrovia-Rite On Line) won the featured Gr. II International Gert Ludbergs for 250,000SEK to the winner. The Johnny Takter teamed winner was timed in 1.12.4kr over 2140 meters autostart as he recorded career victory 31 in 99 starts, now for 13,499,700SEK earned. Off at 1.31/1 the “Pirate” bested Thai Broadway (7m Broadway Hall-Isabella Knick-Tap In) reined by trainer Bjorn Goop, and third finishing Nadal Broline (6g Yankee Glide-Aimee’s Promise-American Winner) with Ulf Ohlsson up. Veteran class-master Nahar (11g Love You-Mahonny Broline-Joie de Vie) was fourth for trainer/driver Robert Bergh.

The solid Solvalla card also held the Silver Final (220,000SEK to winner of the 2140 meter autostart contest). At 2.08/1 the winner was 1.13.3kr timed Fossens Bonus (6g Juliano Star-Matilda-Zoogin) for trainer/driver Magnus Jakobsson. This winner now has 18 career wins in 36 starts for 1,448,000SEK earned. Beppe Am (5g Enjoy Lavec-Vis di Jesolo-Super Bowl) was second for trainer Roger Walmann and reinsman Orjan Kihlstrom. Furious Francis (5g Love You-Twigs Mellow-Lindy’s Crown) and trainer/driver Bjorn Goop finished third.

The program also included a victory by Al’s Wintermede (5m Olimede-Memory-Supergill) in the 3140 meter voltstart Stayerlopp worth 200,000SEK to the winner. The Svante Eriksson trainee, he also drove, was clocked in 1.15.3kr to defeat the Orjan Kihlstrom teamed, Daniel Reden conditioned, Fighting Bax (4m Muscle Massive-Bax Machine-Earl). Swimming Pool (5g Revenue) was third for Torbjorn Jansson. The Klass II final over 2140 meters autostart and worth 200,000SEK to the winner, went to 16/1 Test Drive (3m Gigant Neo-Full Authority-Scarlet Knight) timed in 1.14.4kr for Orjan Kihlstrom and owner/trainer Stefan Melander.

Thomas H. Hicks

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Unallocated funds will be diverted to?
28-Dec-2016 03:12 AM NZDT
Marcel Barrieau trainee wins feature
27-Dec-2016 20:12 PM NZDT
Davis trainee atones for previous loss
27-Dec-2016 15:12 PM NZDT
Martz Time ends season with a bang
27-Dec-2016 14:12 PM NZDT
Tipitina converts pocket trip to victory
27-Dec-2016 14:12 PM NZDT
New Jersey Standardbred of the Year
26-Dec-2016 18:12 PM NZDT
Whataworkout to stand at Morrisville
25-Dec-2016 07:12 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News