Another Aussie Purdon assault

Barry Purdon’s gamble with Jack’s Legend may be paying off already.

The talented northern three-year-old crosses the Tasman this week for a heat of the Victoria Derby, a race that probably looked out of his reach a month ago.

Back then Ultimate Machete headed the Vic Derby market over More The Better and unbeaten Victorian star The Storm Inside but for a variety of reasons that trio will all be missing when the heats are held at Melton on Saturday.

And while fellow Kiwi pacer Vincent has emerged as the hot favourite for the Derby, Jack’s Legend is now second elect with some bookies as the locals look less than scary.

Purdon was happy to back his rugged pacer even with all the glamour three-year-olds there, thinking the trip would help Jack’s Legend develop but now looks to have pulled off a masterstroke.

“I am happy with him and he has earned the trip,” said Purdon.

“He will go over this week and Zac (Butcher) will drive him as well as Rocker Band.” The latter has now officially joined Purdon’s stable and starts in an M1-2 this week followed by the A$100,000 Ladyship Cup on February 4.

Victory in that, in which she will clash with another Jewels winner in Piccadilly Princess, get the winner an invite to the A$200,000 Ladyship Mile at Menangle on February 25 where Dream About Me awaits.

While Purdon’s Victorian assault starts this week it is bolstered next week as Auckland Cup runner-up Hug The Wind will be a surprise entry into the A$500,000 Hunter Cup on February 4.

Purdon has been thrilled with his two starts this season and will pay the late entry fee to get him into the Hunter Cup before he heads to Sydney for a Miracle Mile prelude.

“I’d love to get him into the Miracle Mile but if he doesn’t then there is the Bohemia Crystal Free-For-All that night as well so there are some good races for him.”