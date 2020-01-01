Another Aussie star retired

by Adam Hamilton

JUST days after Tiger Tara’s retirement, the curtain has come down on the career of another of Australia’s biggest and most recent pacing stars.

Owner-breeder Rob Watson has confirmed Soho Tribeca has run his last race.

Sadly and in contrast to Tiger Tara, Soho Tribeca was cut down by injury in his absolute prime.

He still managed 21 wins and 24 placings from his 59 starts and earned $1,103,854 in stakemoney.

Most felt he was on the verge of something special when struck down by the first of recurring injuries in the Sunshine Sprint of July 1, 2018.

He didn’t fire in one comeback run, a seventh at Melton when in the care of Mick Stanley on June 15, 2019.

Soho Tribeca’s biggest win came in the Group 1 WA Cup on January 19, 2018. He also won the Group 1 4YO Golden Nugget, Group 1 Vicbred 4YO final and Group 2 Kilmore Cup.

2 018 TabTouch WA Pacing Cup - Soho Tribeca

But most felt his greatest run came in defeat when he sat parked, made the record-breaking 1 min 46.9 sec mile time and still finished a close third in the 2018 Miracle Mile behind My Field Marshal and Jilliby Kung Fu.

Watson sent him back to WA trainer Kim Prentice for another comeback bid a few months back.

“We’ve decided to retire him and focus on sending him to stud next year. We just didn’t want to push the envelope any more and risk further injuries. We thought it was our best option,” he said.

“The horse himself is well and he’ll enjoy retirement.”

Ask about the frustration of what may have been, a philosophical Watson said: “Absolutely, but that’s racing isn’t it.”

** ** ** **

TIGER Tara’s connections have already knocked back a “massive” offer to sell him as a stallion.

Former trainer and part-owner Kevin Pizzuto said they were offered “really serious money”, but the ownership group has decided to keep him.

“We don’t have to rush into anything,” he said. “We’ve got a few months before we need to think about the next breeding season.

“The plan is to start negotiating with some of the bigger barns we’re sure he’ll be in demand.

“He’s already got some yearlings, even more weanlings and 25 of our mares lined-up.

“We’re talking about a horse who did everything, from a youngster to an eight-year-old in the biggest races.

“Let’s not forget he smashed Lazarus’ track record at Melton, too.”