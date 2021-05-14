Day At The Track

Another Group One for Bettor Twist

11:00 PM 14 May 2021 NZST
Natalie Rasmussen

Three year old filly Bettor Twist won her fifth Group One harness racing event tonight when taking out the $115,344 Gr1 Nevele R Fillies Series Final in the hands of driver Natalie Rasmussen.

Bettor Twist made light work of her second row draw, eventually working around to the lead with a lap to go and proving too strong in the run to the judge winning impressively in a 1-55.0 mile rate for the 1980m mobile event.

The Robert Dunn trained Off N Gone was a brave second 2 1/2 lengths away with a further 6 lengths back to Bettor Talk Art in third.

Bettor Twist sits well clear at the top of the Harness Jewels leaderboard with a big gap back to La Rosa in second.

The Hayden Cullen trained Akuta (Bettor's Delight - Adore To Our Dreams) claimed the $200,000 Listed NZB Standardbred Harness Million 2 for 2yo C & G later on the nights program in the hands of leading driver Blair Orange.

Akuta beat home the stablemate Cosmic Major by 2 1/4 lengths in a 1-55.0 mile rate and in doing so claiming the position as number one 2yo in the country.

 

View the full results from Addington tonight click here!

 

Harnesslink Media

