Another Group One winner on APG's list

ANOTHER name has been added to Australian Pacing Gold’s ever growing list of Group One winners.

Proving too slick for his rivals at Albion Park during the weekend, First String captured the Qbred Triad Final for trainer and part-owner Craig Cross.

Driven by Luke McCarthy, First String dashed to the lead from barrier four before being eased to take a trail behind fellow New South Wales raider, Regulus.

Angled into the passing lane during the latter stages, the son of Roll With Joe sprinted to a three-and-a-half metre win from the pacemaker, with Hipstar three-and-a-half metres away third in 1:56.4 over 1660 metres.

Although thrilled with the win, Cross – and First String – won’t be overly celebrating the moment.

Instead, the two are likely to face the scalpel in coming weeks.

Still experiencing difficulties from a broken leg, Cross could be required to undergo a bone graft next month.

While Cross faces a date with a surgeon, First String may also be given the ‘cruellest cut’!

The two-year-old has been sent for a spell, during which time he is likely to be gelded.

“I’ve been wanting to geld him for a while, but we had the race in Queensland set out for him all season, so it hasn’t been done,” Cross said.

“Although he won tonight, he is still more concerned about being a colt, so I believe he will race better once gelded.

“I have to talk it over with the other owners, but it’s the way I would like to go.

“Overall he hasn’t done too badly with three wins and two seconds from 10 starts.”