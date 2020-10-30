Another Group winner for Heston Blue Chip

Melrowley made it a clean sweep of the GR2 Tasracing Evicus for two-year-old pacing fillies with her impressive win Sunday in the $50,000 Final at Elwick. The Heston Blue Chip filly led gate to wire over the mile establishing a new track record of 1:57.5.

“She had to muster enough speed to hold the ones on her outside early” said driver Gareth Rattray. Rattray continued “she copped a bit of pressure mid-race that I didn’t really think would happen, but it did and she felt good down the back straight. She really is a great filly.”

Watch the race click here!

Melrowle has five wins from six starts this season for trainer, part-owner and breeder Craig Hayes. She also captured the $20,000 Tasmanian Trotting Club 2YO Fillies Sweepstakes Final in September.

From his first two small crops of 137 two and three-year old foals in Australia, Heston Blue Chip has 73 starters, 40 winners and progeny earnings of nearly $1 Million. Heston is already the sire of the 2020 3YO Westbred Filly Classic (GR1) winner BLUE CHIP ADDA p,3,1:55 ($90,238), EYE CAN RUN p,3,1:52.8 the 2019 (GR2) $50,000 Pink Bonnet winner and the 2020 (GR2) $50,000 Pink Bonnet winner GIRL FROM OZ p,2,1:55.6 ($46,410), etc.

Heston Blue Chip stands for an advertised service fee of $5,000 this season, but he is available for the discounted fee of $4,000 incl GST for payment received on or before April 1, 2021. AND Empire is the ONLY stud in the southern hemisphere that offers you a FULL REFUND of the paid service fee should your mare fail to deliver a live foal. That’s right - you don’t pay until April 2021 AND you get a refund instead of a free return. No gimmicks like paying upfront or breeding multiple mares to get a discount – our discounts and cash refunds are the same for everyone!

Heston Blue Chip is available via frozen semen – which in these uncertain times – is a definite advantage. Once you book your mare in with Empire, the semen will be dispatched immediately to the approved vet clinic/semen base performing your mare’s insemination. The semen will be there in the tank waiting for your mare to cycle – no worries about transportation or flights. This allows the semen to be programmed to the mare’s cycle rather than trying to program the mare to fit in with unpredictable semen delivery schedules this season.

Of course, there are other factors that weigh in when selecting the perfect Stallion for your mare such as her size, temperament and race performance. Please feel free to contact David at (03) 5796 2122 or Les Joslin on 041 041 4671 if you wish to discuss a complimentary pedigree match for your mare to Heston or any of our other World Class Stallions.