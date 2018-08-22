Another Hall import makes strong return

Just weeks after successful returns from star duo King Of Swing and Speed Man, leading trainer Gary Hall Snr has unveiled another promising three-year-old at Gloucester Park last night, in the form of gelding Benhope Rulz.

The gelding only had an abbreviated campaign in Perth earlier this year, but was well beaten in three starts, one of which was the Group 1 WA Derby.

Benhope Rulz had his first start in Western Australia on March 23, just a fortnight prior to the WA Derby and couldn’t make an impact on those feature races.

Last night, the son of Courage Under Fire closed $1.24 with TABtouch in the Gannons Pacing Colours Pace (2130m) as he looked to record his first win since coming to Perth.

Benhope Rulz began only fairly from barrier four and reinsman Gary Hall Jnr was forced to settle one out and one back in the run, as Atchoo set the pace.

Hall Jnr was patient in running last night and waited until the back straight on the final lap to make his move on Benhope Rulz.

The gelding then hit the front in the home straight and went on to win by five metres to Mega Moolah and Atchoo.

The most impressive win of the night was, arguably, the Dean Miller-trained Aliman in the International Animal Health Products Pace (2130m).

Aliman was allowed to run to the front from barrier nine, despite not having the best of luck in earlier starts this campaign and produced a satisfactory trial after his most recent start on August 11 when he galloped out.

Aliman was able to get away with steady quarters after finding the front in the home straight the first time, before going on to win by almost 20m to Manhattan Billy and Gangbuster.

In the two-year-old event of the evening trainer Don Wegner and driver Stephen Simms teamed up with Lady Lani to upstage warm favourite Major Artist.

Lady Lani couldn’t hold the lead from barrier one and was forced to settle three pairs back on the pegs as Major Artist crossed to find the front.

Lady Lani eventually got clear running in the home straight on the final lap and stormed over the top of Major Artist to win by a head.

The standing start event of the evening was taken out by the Peter Anderson-trained Driven, with the nine-year-old leading all of the way in the 2503m event to win by 9m to Maximum Demand and Shes Artful.