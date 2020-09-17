Another Keystone Classic record tied

WASHINGTON, PA, Sept. 16, 2020 -- Drama Act overcame post 8 to score easily in 1:50, matching the stake record in Wednesday's $63,550 Keystone Classic for 3-year-old harness racing filly pacers at The Meadows.

Drama Act was making only her second start since owner The OK Corral shifted her to the Ron Burke stable, but the trainer likes what he's seen so far of the daughter of Well Said- Lounge Act.

"I think she's really a high-end filly," Burke said. "She won in 1:50 with her ear plugs in -- that's a special kind of mile. She has a few races left, and I think she'll get better as the year goes on."

Drama Act needed almost the entire opening panel to make the point for Matt Kakaley, but she faced no serious challenges from there, defeating Keystone Eureka by 3-1/2 lengths, with the previously undefeated Seadog Lady third. Her time equaled the mark Lispatty established in 2016.

Burke anticipates that Drama Act, who now has banked $157,982, will continue to race at 4.

"She has the potential to do well -- especially on small tracks. She's a pretty nice horse," he said.

$67,500 Keystone Classic -- 3-Year-Old Filly Trot

Dune Hill figured to be a lock for her eighth straight victory; she was hammered down to 1-9. But she broke stride before the gate, a bit of serendipity that caught the attention of Jim Pantaleano aboard Miss McKee for trainer Jack Baggitt, Jr. but didn't change his approach a jot.

"I talked to Jack before the race, and he indicated that she had good gate speed and to try to place her forward," Pantaleano said. "That was my strategy regardless of Dune Hill's condition. I tried to take care of her a little bit in the middle half, and I probably didn't need to be that careful because she was really strong finishing."

Miss McKee prevailed in 1:55, 3-3/4 lengths better than Impulse Buy. Allswell Hanover completed the ticket. J.L. Sadowsky LLC campaigns the daughter of Muscle Massive -Dazzling Deb, who vaulted over $100,000 in career earnings.

Sans Defaut has performed largely under the raider this year for Burke -- even though her win in the other Keystone Classic split sent her over $200,000 in lifetime earnings. But Wednesday's victory in what likely are her waning days of racing may have raised her profile.

"I think she has a bit more to give," Burke said. "We want to finish the year strong with her. She's royally bred -- a full sister to Southwind Frank -- and I think she'll be bred at the end of the year."

In the race, the daughter of Muscle Hill -Flawless Lindy idled until the field settled, powered to the lead and scored in 1:54.1. Perth Angel De Vie was second, beaten 2-3/4 lengths, with Electrapedia third.

Sans Defaut races for Burke Racing Stable, Crawford Farms Racing, Weaver Bruscemi LLC and J&T Silva-Purnel&Libby.

Burke enjoyed a four-bagger on the 13-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows resumes Friday when the 13-race program features a $24,658.78 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5. First post is 12:45 PM.