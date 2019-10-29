Another Kima triple treat

Kima Frenning has continued a hot run in the sulky with a second successive Saturday night metropolitan treble at Tabcorp Park Melton.

The young driver consolidated her spot in third place on the Victorian statewide and metro premierships with wins behind top quality pacers Yankee Roller, Hurricane Harley and Our Millionaire.

Frenning has now racked up 35 wins this season, seven of which have come at city level.

Yankee Roller’s win in the DNR Logistics Vicbred Pace (2240m, NR 70-79) was perhaps the most visually impressive of the three on Saturday evening, with the David Aiken-trained gelding gapping his rivals to score by more than 15 metres in a mile rate of 1:57.8.

“He just did that in second gear it felt like,” Frenning said. “He got a pretty easy lead time and first quarter but then he really ripped home. I like him.”

Frenning said there looked to be plenty ahead for the son of Rock N Roll Heaven, who has accumulated 11 wins from 28 starts.

“He showed really good gate speed as well and then just came straight back to me, didn’t want to over-race, which is a really good quality as well. I didn’t even have to pull anything on him. I’m pretty excited about him.”

Frenning’s most exciting drive of the night came in the Moneyquest Melton Vicbred Pace (2240m, NR 70-79) with Emma Stewart’s ultra-talented Hurricane Harley.

The 2018 2YO Colts and Geldings Breeders Crown champion was in devastating form as a $1.10 favourite, sitting parked for the last lap and then racing clear to score by more than 13 metres.

Frenning said the horse had been on her mind following the Swan Hill cup meeting on Friday night.

“I couldn’t sleep - I was very nervous,” she said. “When you get opportunities like this you just really don’t want to do anything wrong. But on him it’s probably hard to because he sorts it out even if you do. I’m forever grateful.”

Frenning’s third triumph came in the Alan Mance Motoring Group Pace Final (2240m, NR 52-55) behind Our Millionaire, who also hails from the Stewart stable.

Also running as $1.10 favourite, the son of Million Dollar did a little bit of early work but quickly found the lead and was never in danger on his way to a 10.7 metre success.

The horse clocked a mile rate of 1:55:4, a shade quicker than Hurricane Harley’s 1:55:6.

While Frenning landed driving honours on the night, it was Stewart who dominated the training ranks.

With Hurricane Harley and Our Millionaire winning for Frenning, the Cardigan trainer also scored with Nostra Beach in the DH Steel Pace (1720m, mares NR 70-89).

The feature race on Saturday night was the Alderbaran Park Chris Howe Trotters Free For All (2240m, NR 80-120) and few would have been surprised that Tornado Valley was able to score a strong victory for Andy and Kate Gath.

After a short lay-off with a foot issue, the star squaregaiter led as $1.20 favourite and then held off the challenge of Red Hot Tooth in the home straight to prevail by close to two metres.