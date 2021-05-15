Another stallion TAX victim

Another stallion deal has fallen through due to the ‘Stallion TAX’ the Harness Racing Australia Executive is proposing the immediate introduction of.
Studmaster Shane Murphy of Mountain View Stud, in Victoria, was in negotiations to bring Breeders Crown winner Dancin Lou 1:47.2 ($1,119,848) to Australia, however, this will not be happening.
“I’ve been looking to shuttle a stallion to Australia for a while, trying to find the right horse,” said Murphy.
“I found Dancin Lou who is by Sweet Lou, based in Canada and is only a five-year-old so he ticked all the right boxes but the deal has fallen through.
Dancin Lou - Winning The Breeders Crown and beating Bettors Wish and Captain Crunch in the process
“The Stallion TAX didn’t help with the negotiating and it just wouldn’t have been a wise move on my behalf.
“I just can’t take any stallion on so will have to re-evaluate what I do.
“It is a bit of a shame as I was sensing a lot more optimism in the industry but I feel this Stallion TAX has taken that away.”
By Amanda Rando for Harnesslink