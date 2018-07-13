Another crack at a European breakthrough

Maori Time is in the care of trainer Stig Johansson

Maori Time's Euro trip continues Sunday morning and the locals have again stamped the Aussie trotter's passport with a big red 'visitor'.

Fred Crews' mare has drawn gate 10 - the widest gate and colloquial "visitor's draw - for her race over 1640m at Arjang in Sweden.

Worth a tick over $AU90,000 (600,000SEK), the Årjängs Stora Sprinterlopp is considered the track's "largest race for hot blood", being a Group 2.

A crack field has entered for the race, headlined by Elitloppet runner-up Propulsion, who will start from gate seven, and Dante Boko, who relegated Propulsion to second in this same race last year.

Erik Adielsson will again take the reins for Maori Time, who continues to race under the eye of trainer Stig H Johansson.

Maori Time runs at 2.43am on Sunday.