Day At The Track

Another emerging Auckland Reactor star

06:37 PM 26 Jan 2018 NZDT
Jazzy Star, harness racing
Jazzy Star winning easily in a very fast 1-55.8 mile rate

Champion harness racing pacer and now sire Auckland Reactor has produced another emerging talent in the impressive Jazzy Star who won his first start tonight for trainer Michael House at Addington Raceway.

Jazzy Star (Auckland Reactor - Shikaka) who is nominated for the New Zealand Derby, was taken straight to the lead by driver Dexter Dunn and was never headed, winning easily in a very fast 1-55.8 mile rate.

The favourite for the race Onedin Reign was no match for the winner, but chased valiantly in second after doing a lot of work parked out. 

Dunn had a good night in the sulky winning four races and also running a second and three thirds. 

Visiting American driver David Miller also had a night to remember when he won the second race aboard the Regan Todd trained trotter Show Gait. The win gave Miller his first win at Addington. He was looking forward to his grass track debut at Motukarara on Sunday.

"I've never driven on grass and it's one of the things I have always wanted to do. I am very excited about it," he said.

Jazzy Star winning his first start tonight.

Harnesslink Media

 

