Another exciting Auckland Reactor qualifier

Harness racing super star Auckland Reactor sired another qualifier today and this one looks well above average.

Raced by the Alabar Racing Syndicate, Chase Auckland is an exciting Auckland Reactor 3yo trained by top trainers Mark Purdon and Natalie Rasmussen at their Rolleston All Stars Stable.

Today in what was his second outing to the Rangiora track, Chase Auckland never left second gear for driver Natalie Rasmussen who took the the speedy colt to the front with 1400m to go.

Chase Auckland won untouched by more than three lengths from stable mate Bettor Trix and he qualified four seconds under the qualifying time of 2-36.2 for the 2000m.

His overall winning time was 2-32.2 and he coasted over his last 800m in a quicker 57.8 with a closing 400m in 28.2.

Chase Auckland winning his trial today.