Another exciting juvenile for Stanley stable

Soho Almasi never out of second gear winning in 1min56.3sec at Melton

The Mick Stanley stable rolled out another impressive two-year-old debutant while claiming a winning double at Tabcorp Park Melton on Saturday night.

Two weeks after Soho Lanikai turned heads with a brilliant 65m success at his first run, stablemate Soho Almasi starred with a 20m triumph in the Allied Express 2YO Classic (1720m) for fillies.

The horse was barely troubled on her way to victory in a mile rate of 1:56.3 and plans are now there to take her to Sydney for the Group 2 Pink Bonnet Stakes next weekend.

“She was a filly that I saw at the sales and she was a big lump of a filly. I didn’t have her marked down, but when I walked past her she caught my eye and I thought she looked too good to be no good so I bought her,” Stanley, the trainer and driver, said.

“She hasn’t put a foot wrong. For a Mach Three , she’s a beautiful relaxed filly, got great manners and a great deal of ability.

“Twelve months ago (owner) Rob (Watson) said I was a bad judge and I wasn’t allowed to buy any, but this year I bought Soho Lanikai and her so hopefully I’ve justified my eye.”

Soho Almasi, which is out of Fususi, was purchased for $25,000 at the Sydney APG sales last year.

Stanley was back in the winner’s enclosure a short time later when American Zest won the Schweppes Pace (2240m, NR 70-79).

With Stanley again at the controls, he came with a three-wide run in the last lap to score victory over Wotchawaitingfor.

It was American Zest’s first win since December last year and his 11th in a career spanning 46 starts.

The features on Saturday night were the Jack Collins Memorial Pace (2240m, NR 80-94) and the Allied Express Ian Daff Memorial (1720m, mares NR 70-99) and they were won by Ross Graham-trained Animated and Margaret Lee’s Keayang Liberty respectively.

Kate Gath shared driving honours with Stanley after she also scored a winning double. Gath partnered Peter Thompson-trained Ymbro Wasted to take out the Alderbaran Park Vicbred Trot (2240m, NR 70-85) and Beefour Bacardi, trained by her husband Andy, to prevail in the TAB Multiplier Trot (1720m, NR 52-61).

Racing returns to Melton on Saturday for a huge night of action that includes four Group 1 events - the Hygain Australian Trotting Grand Prix, the Lyn McPherson Memorial Breed For Speed Gold Series Final, the Alan Mance Holden Need For Speed Prince Final and the IRT Australia Need For Speed Princess Final.