Another new 2yo winner by Warrawee Needy

Warrawee Needy, a former world champion and harness racing Canadian 'Two-year-old Colt of the Year' and who is now at Yirribee Pacing Stud, Wagga (NSW), was represented by his sixth individual two-year-old winner from his first crop when the debutant Uncle Shank was successful at Albion Park on Tuesday (April 14).

Starting from inside the back row, the colt enjoyed the box seat trail behind the leader and, switched down onto the passing lane, sprinted sharply to win by 4.4 metres with something in hand.

The mile rate was 1:57.8 over 1660 metres. He tramped his last 800 in a slick 57.1.

Uncle Shank had previously shown up in several trials at Albion Park recently. He looks a very classy youngster.

Bred by Mark Elmer and trained by Chantal Turpin, Uncle Shank is out of the Presidential Ball mare Presidential Night (2:00.7), the dam of the metropolitan winners Hedges Avenue (1:51.2) and Blue Suede Hooves ((1:56.4).

Already a 1:55 sire in North America, Warrawee Needy has made a spectacular start as a sire in Australia, and has the distinction of siring four sub 2:00 two-year-olds from his initial crop.

In his first season he left 47 foals, and of these he has eight to the races half way through their two-year-old season, and six are winners and two have been placed.

By Peter Wharton