Anticipation around Always B Miki

by Garrick Knight

Today’s Karaka yearling sale is being keenly anticipated by those connected with rookie sire, Always B Miki .

The former champion American racehorse has his first New Zealand crop going through the ring this week and if results from his homeland are taken as a guide, he’s in for a good showing here.

“His first crop of yearlings sold for huge money in North America,” said Graeme Henley, head of Alabar Stud, which stands the shuttle stallion.

“He was third overall on average behind Somebeachsomewhere and Captaintreacherous and I think had at least 11 lots sell for over US$100,000.

“Then at the first APG sale in Brisbane, he broke the record there for the highest-priced colt and he sold solidly in Melbourne.”

Henley says the biggest sign that buyers and breeders like Always B Miki is that in this most recent breeding season, his third, he defied the usual ‘third year slump’.

That is the season where he is yet to have a yearling in the sales, but is no longer the exciting new stallion, so numbers would inevitably take a hit.

It’s been that way since Moses wore short pants.

“But this year he served his biggest book ever.

“It means people are liking what they see and they’ve seen the results in North America.”

Henley sees Always B Miki, in time, as the Stud’s replacement flagship stallion for the great Art Major, who is now 21 and starting to struggle a bit with fertility.

“He’s just so well lined up to succeed down here and will certainly have his opportunity.”

There are 12 of his stock that will go through the Karaka ring today, and the standout on paper is the half-brother to star mare Princess Tiffany, named Miki Diamonds.

Nigel Fahy is the new studmaster at Breckon Farms, and he’s handled six of the 12 Always B Miki yearlings for the sale.

He says buyers are showing immense interest in all of them.

“A lot of people who turned up at the farm, including a few major clients, all said the same thing.

“We want to see the Bettor’s Delights, the Art Majors and the Always B Mikis.

“That’s what you want – a lot of the good judges, and those that buy at the top end of the market, looking at them.”

Fahy says Miki Diamonds has had his fair share of interest and he has no doubts he will sell well.

“He’s a big strapping colt and the type of horse the high end buyers will be after.

“He is really big though and that may just prevent him from being in the top few lots.”

Another sure to get the attention of buyers is Cos I Can, a half-sister to juvenile filly Town Echo, who has turned heads with some scintillating trials performances recently.

Connections confirmed over the weekend that a $300,000 offer had been declined for the Matt Anderson-trained filly, so her Always B Miki half-brother will surely generate plenty of interest.

The first to go throw the ring will be Thug Rose, a half-sister to Eamon Maguire offered by Henley’s son, Tate.

“It’s a bit of a shame she has to go through so early as lot 6, but she’s a really nice filly and I’m sure will sell well,” said Henley.

Reprinted with permission of HRNZ