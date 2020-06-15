The Gr. I International Norrbottens Stora Pris

June 13, 2020 - A superb harness racing card was on display today at Boden.

Trotting action began with the Norrlands Grand Prix for four-year olds (70,000SEK to winner, 2140 meters autostart, six starters) and as expected the 1.2/1 favorite Hail Mary (4m Googoo Gaagaa -Dreams- Victory Dream ) prevailed for trainer/driver Robert Bergh.

He remained unbeaten in six 2020 appearances and now has 11 career wins in 12 starts for 990,500SEK earned.

Race time was 1.12.7kr. Global Adventure (5m SJs Caviar -Platinum Shine- Viking Kronos ) was second for pilot Ulf Ohlsson and trainer Svante Bath.

Special Mystery (4f Even Better Odds -Digital Critic- Express Lavec ) took third for Magnus A. Djuse

Hail Mary

The Bill Dahl Bronze V75 Division (purse to winner 110,000SEK, 1640 meters autostart, 12 starters) saw Deep Pockets (5g Ready Cash -Bloom Bokio- Cantab Hall ) score in 1.12.7kr at 2.8/1 odds.

Orjan Kihlstrom teamed this Svante Bath trainee as he won for the ninth time in 23 starts.

He narrowly bested Ribaude (7g Conny Nobell -Yessie Hornline- Like A Prayer ) with trainer Bjorn Goop up.

Third was Tayson Bi (8g Equinox Bi -Las Vegas Bi- Toss Out ) for pilot Magnus A. Djuse

Deep Pockets (inside)

The Truncatis V75 Silver Division (purse 125,000SEK, 2140 meters autostart, 12 starters) went to 1.13.4kr timed and 1.47/1 odds Giant Shadow (7g RC Royalty -Turnpike Trophy- Turnpike Taylor ) reined by trainer Bjorn Goop.

He won for the second time in four 2020 starts and it was his 24th victory in 30 career starts.

Even’s Cool Boy (5m Un Mec d’Heripre -Even Southwind- Alf Palema ) sat the pocket and held second for trainer/driver Robert Dunder.

Third was Macelleria (6g Maharajah -Enjoy Our Nanny- Enjoy Lavec ) ended third for Jan Norberg and trainer Robert Bergh.

Giant Shadow

The day’s feature race was the Norrbottens Stora Pris, a Groupe I International event that was also the V75 Gold Division (purse to winner 500,000SEK, 2140 meters autostart, 10 starters).

The fast roan trotter Antonio Tabac (8m Crazed -Grace Tabac- Tap In ) again reached the top level with this 1.11.1kr timed victory in nearly gate to wire fashion.

Mika Forss teamed this Jorgen Westholm trainee to his 20th career win in 77 starts, and his second straight in 2020, the first being a 1.09.5kr victory a month ago.

His lifetime earnings increased to 3,251,666SEK with this accomplishment.

Off at 4/1 odds, he defeated Milliondollarrhyme (6g Ready Cash -Nursery Rhyme- Credit Winner ) with Fredrik B. Larsson up, and the third finishing Stoletheshow (5m Dream Vacation -Abba Hall- Garland Lobell ) handled by Rikard N, Skoglund.

Antonio Tabac glides to the line

Replay https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VllTZCYJWj4

Thomas H. Hicks