Anythingforlove A in fastest local mile 1:51.3

06:43 PM 10 Mar 2019 NZDT
It was the 25th career win for Smalltownthrowdown and No. 8,995 for Dube
YONKERS, NY, Saturday, March 9, 2019 - Locally-debuting Sam's a Champ A (Jim Marohn Jr., $7.60) and locally-needs-no-introduction Smalltownthrowdown (Dan Dube, $9) earned the harness racing  glory Saturday night (March 9th), winning Yonkers Raceway's co-featured $44,000 Open Handicaps.

Pole-assigned Sam's a Champ A stalked 9-10 choice Bettor Memories (Jason Bartlett) though spongy intervals of :28, 57.2 and 1:25 in the week's adult pace, then rolled right by. 'Sam' defeated a second-over Shnonucrzydiamnd A (Brent Holland) by three-quarters a length in a life-best 1:52.4.

Bettor Memories gave it up and faded to third, with Nocturnal Bluechip (Dube) and I'marocnrollegend N (George Brennan) rounded out the payees.

For second choice Sam's a Champ A, a 7-year-old Down Under Dawn Ofa New Day gelding owned and trained by Tahnee Camilleri, it was his second win in a pair North American starts. The exacta paid $79.50, the triple returned $162.50 and the superfecta paid $984.

Sam's a Champ A

The weekly marquee trot saw hard-knocking Smalltownthrowdown-from assigned post position No. 5-just last (:28.3, :58.4, 1:27.1, 1:55.4) after cutting the mile. Melady's Monet (Jordan Stratton), as the 9-5 favorite, received his memo late, slightly gapping from second-up, then tallying to miss a nose.

Blenheim (Joe Bongiorno), Mostinterestingman (Bartlett) and Buen Camino (Matt Kakaley) settled for the minor moolah.

For third choice Smalltownthrowdown, a 6-year-old Cash Hall gelding co-owned (as Allard Racing) by (trainer) Rene Allard, Bruce Soulsby, Yves Sarazin and VIP Internet Stable, it was his second win in six '19 tries. The exacta paid $28.20, the triple returned $123.50 and the superfecta paid $306.50.

The season's fastest local mile-1:51.3--was turned in by a down-the-road fave Anythingforlove A (Bongiorno, $4.30) in the $35,000, ninth-race pace.

A subsequent victory by Gratian Hanover ($7.10) a race later gave the Bongiornos---driver Joe and trainer Jennifer-six wins from as many Westchester weekend starters.

Last but not last, it was the 25th career win for Smalltownthrowdown and No. 8,995 for Dube.

Frank Drucker

