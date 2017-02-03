€105,000 Prix de Verdun, Q+ at Vincennes

February 2, 2017 - Harness racing 7/10 favorite Anzi des Liards (7g Look de Star -Nausicaadu Sud), racing barefoot for Romain Derieux, scored an easy 1.13.3kr victory in today’s Quinte+ Prix de Langeais (purse €88,000, 2850 meters, 18 starters) at Paris-Vincennes. David Bekaert trains the winner that is owned and was bred by Richard Padovani. 7.3/1 A Nice Boy (7g Niky -Pretty Perle) was second for David Thomain and third went to 28/1 Violine Mourotaise (8f Le Retour -Mourotaise) for J.Ph. Monclin.

The Gr. III Prix de Verdun (purse €105,000, 2850 meters, 10 starters) went to 1.13.9kr timed and 15.2/1 Caly LouLou (5f Gazouillis -Neige de Genetire) with trainer Matthieu Abrivard the pilot. 2.3/1 Tessy d’Ete (5f Ganymede -Love Me Tender) was second for Franck Nivard, Scuderia Eurocolor Srl and trainer Ph. Billard. 4/1 Tango Negro (5m Infinitif -Lisetta Real) was third for David Thomain, trainer Jerry Riordan and owner Graziano Ceccaroni. Citizen Kane (5g Orlando Vici -Queen of Viking) was fourth for Thomas Levesque, trainer for breeder/owner Pierre Levesque and Cedea Josselyn (5f Love You -Dea Josselyn) was fifth for Alexandre Abrivard, trainer J-M Bazire owner Yvan Bernard.

The monte Prix de Dozule (purse €68,000, 2850 meters, 12 European starters) went to 1.14.6kr timed, 6.3/1 Capitaine France (5g Modern Jazz -Quanta Rosa Sun) for Julien Balu and owner/trainer William Bigeon. 15/1 Cocktail d’Auvrecy (5g Kaiser Soze -Meliana Bella) was second for jockey J.L.Cl. Dersoir, also trainer, for Ecurie Jeloca. 11.3/1 Castel Black was home third.

The Prix de Chamberg (purse €50,000, 2850 meters, 18 European starters) went to a rallying 6.9/1 Boccaccio (6m Carpe Diem -Haria des Champs) for reinsman Franck Nivard, also trainer, for breeder/owner Jiri Svoboda (Czech Republic), timed in 1.14.kr. 17.4/1 Bel Urzy (6g Coktail Jet -Perle d’Urzy) was second for Alexandre Abrivard and third was 33.3/1 Schubert (6m Abano As -Glide Be Nimble) piloted by Pierre Vercruysse for Erwin Bot, trainer for Gerrits Recycling BV of Holland.

Excellent weekend programs are ahead at Paris-Vincennes including the Gr. I monte Prix de LIle de France and the Gr. II Prix Paul Viel and Prix Rocquepine.