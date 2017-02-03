Day At The Track

€105,000 Prix de Verdun, Q+ at Vincennes

02:11 PM 03 Feb 2017 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Caly LouLou
Caly LouLou

February 2, 2017 - Harness racing 7/10 favorite Anzi des Liards (7g Look de Star-Nausicaadu Sud), racing barefoot for Romain Derieux, scored an easy 1.13.3kr victory in today’s Quinte+ Prix de Langeais (purse €88,000, 2850 meters, 18 starters) at Paris-Vincennes. David Bekaert trains the winner that is owned and was bred by Richard Padovani. 7.3/1 A Nice Boy (7g Niky-Pretty Perle) was second for David Thomain and third went to 28/1 Violine Mourotaise (8f Le Retour-Mourotaise) for J.Ph. Monclin.

The Gr. III Prix de Verdun (purse €105,000, 2850 meters, 10 starters) went to 1.13.9kr timed and 15.2/1 Caly LouLou (5f Gazouillis-Neige de Genetire) with trainer Matthieu Abrivard the pilot. 2.3/1 Tessy d’Ete (5f Ganymede-Love Me Tender) was second for Franck Nivard, Scuderia Eurocolor Srl and trainer Ph. Billard. 4/1 Tango Negro (5m Infinitif-Lisetta Real) was third for David Thomain, trainer Jerry Riordan and owner Graziano Ceccaroni. Citizen Kane (5g Orlando Vici-Queen of Viking) was fourth for Thomas Levesque, trainer for breeder/owner Pierre Levesque and Cedea Josselyn (5f Love You-Dea Josselyn) was fifth for Alexandre Abrivard, trainer J-M Bazire owner Yvan Bernard.

The monte Prix de Dozule (purse €68,000, 2850 meters, 12 European starters) went to 1.14.6kr timed, 6.3/1 Capitaine France (5g Modern Jazz-Quanta Rosa Sun) for Julien Balu and owner/trainer William Bigeon. 15/1 Cocktail d’Auvrecy (5g Kaiser Soze-Meliana Bella) was second for jockey J.L.Cl. Dersoir, also trainer, for Ecurie Jeloca. 11.3/1 Castel Black was home third.

The Prix de Chamberg (purse €50,000, 2850 meters, 18 European starters) went to a rallying 6.9/1 Boccaccio (6m Carpe Diem-Haria des Champs) for reinsman Franck Nivard, also trainer, for breeder/owner Jiri Svoboda (Czech Republic), timed in 1.14.kr. 17.4/1 Bel Urzy (6g Coktail Jet-Perle d’Urzy) was second for Alexandre Abrivard and third was 33.3/1 Schubert (6m Abano As-Glide Be Nimble) piloted by Pierre Vercruysse for Erwin Bot, trainer for Gerrits Recycling BV of Holland.

Excellent weekend programs are ahead at Paris-Vincennes  including the Gr. I monte Prix de LIle de France and the Gr. II Prix Paul Viel and Prix Rocquepine.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

New Mixed Sale planned in the Midwest
03-Feb-2017 14:02 PM NZDT
Handicapping Championship set for April 29
03-Feb-2017 10:02 AM NZDT
Gordon Empey enjoying his Southern excursion
03-Feb-2017 09:02 AM NZDT
Meadowlands statement on NJ & Miss Classic cancellations
03-Feb-2017 06:02 AM NZDT
Regulatory Polices to undergo rigorous review
03-Feb-2017 05:02 AM NZDT
Monticello offering Bonus program
03-Feb-2017 05:02 AM NZDT
B Yoyo leads Meadowlands Friday Feature
03-Feb-2017 05:02 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News