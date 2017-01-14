€150,000 Prix de la Cote d’Azur

11:04 PM 13 Jan 2017 NZDT
Apollon de Kacy
January 12, 2017 -  Franck Nivard today teamed 11.1/1 Apollon de Kacy (7m Prince Gede-Nefertiti Kids) to victory in the prestigious Gr. III Prix de la Cote d’Azur (purse €150,000, 2925 meters, 16 starters) at Cagnes sur Mer for harness racing owner/trainer Jorgen Westholm of Sweden. The winner raced barefoot in this 1.13.7kr clocking to defeat 15.1/1 Baby Lou Max (6g Gazouillis-Kamaxie) for Nicolas Mortagne and 18.5/1 Radieux (7g Love You-Dordogne) of Italy was third for Pierre Vercruysse and owner/trainer Lutfi Kolgjini. 3.5/1 Balbir (6g Ganymede-Manzir) was fourth for Mickael Cormy, also trainer, and fifth finishing 62.3/1 Shark Attack (9g April Perfect-Step By Step) for owner/trainer/driver Mario Dooyeweerd of Holland. Each of the top five raced barefoot. The Q+ exact order payoff on this race was €59,200 for a €2 wager.

The Prix Cagnes sur Mer (purse €50,000, 2925 meters distance handicap, 18 European starters) went to 1.14.3kr timed, 10.3/1 odds Aigle Jenilou (7g Prodigious-Queen Jenilou) that was bred and is owned/trained by Louis Baudron. The winner was reined by Gwenn Junod. 3.1/1 Bering was second for Christophe Martens, 3.6/1 Ut d’Ylea was third for Franck Nivard and distance penalized 5/2 odds Archangel AM (7g Going Kronos-No More Time) was fourth timed in 1.13.8kr for Pierre Vercruysse and trainer Lutfi Kolgjini.

The Prix Meteor II for a purse of €40,000 and raced over 2925 meters went to 3/2 favorite Colonel Bond (5g Revel d’Anama-Miss Margaretha). Timed in 1.14.1kr, the Pierre Vercruysse teamed J.P. Ensch trainee defeated twelve rivals. Antoine du Bourg (7g Oyonnax-Pin Up du Bourg) was second for Nicolas Mortagne and 23.5/1 Balthazar Maza (6g Prodigious-Paloma) landed third for Romauld Mourice.

Thomas H. Hicks

