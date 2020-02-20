Appeal tops $100K mark

The harness racing industry continues to put its shoulder to the wheel to support champion reinsman Gavin Lang in his fight with a rare form of Lymphoma.

Lang has been a star of the sport for 45 years, driving more than 6300 winners before he fell ill late last year, and is currently undergoing treatment at Melbourne’s Epworth Hospital.

The generosity of friends, fans, colleagues and strangers has seen a GoFundMe campaign rocket past the $100,000 mark, to support the cost of an intensive three-month treatment using drugs available only in America.

Lang’s wife Meagan and his daughters Danielle and Courtney are overwhelmed but are asking for privacy.

Close friend John Caldow said Lang himself would be humbled by the support the family is receiving.

“He’s just admired by everyone and the outpouring towards them for Gavin’s health battle is totally expected—you would have to go a long way to find a better guy,” Caldow said.

“I grew up watching him in action. He was great mates with my older brother Peter, and they used to have some terrific battles out on the racetrack,” he said.

Caldow believes Lang’s friendship with Peter, who died in a car accident in northern Victoria in 1982, had a lot to do with their own strong friendship.

“We’ve always got on well but Gavin was outstanding in his support toward not only me, but my family,” he said.

“He’s a tough competitor and it’s still sometimes surreal that I followed him so closely when I was a youngster, and probably for the last 30 years I’ve been driving against him.”

In the past, John and Gavin have spent many hours together travelling across the State to trots meetings, and although the long road trips are a thing of the past, the friendship has stayed strong.

“Away from the track he is great company. We only live 10 minutes away from their place at Bacchus Marsh, so there’s been a fair bit of socializing, going out for dinner and going to AFL football matches.

“Gavin is an ardent Carlton fan and I’ve worked pretty hard to get him over to Collingwood, but that’s never going to happen!”

A fundraising mega raffle and silent auction for Lang has been building in momentum over the past week, according to event organizer Steve Cleave.

“Tickets are selling at $10 each and there are raffle prizes worth over $13,000—they will be drawn at a special sportsman’s night on March 17 in the Legends Room at Tabcorp Park,” Cleave said.

“There will be a two-course buffet costing $25 each, or a table of 10 for $200. One hundred percent of ticket sales and raffle proceeds will be going to the Lang appeal,” he said.

“A feature is sure to be a number of special guests who are going to re-live some classic stories about Lang and about the trots — it will be great fun as we raise some money and spirit of the champ.”

For those wanting a table, bookings are being taken on telephone 8746 0600, while donations are still being accepted at www.gofundme.com/f/group-1-gav

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura