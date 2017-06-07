Day At The Track

Apple Bottom Jeans Wins Homecoming

02:05 PM 07 Jun 2017 NZST
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Apple Bottom Jeans
Apple Bottom Jeans
Foto Won Photo

HARRINGTON, Del. - Kdk Standardbreds' Apple Bottom Jeans ($7, Montrell Teague) overcame outside post number eight for a win in the $17,500 Mares Open harness racing feature Tuesday at Harrington Raceway.

Empress Deo assumed the early lead from St Kitts to an opening quarter in 27.4 seconds. St. Kitts re-took the lead and was the boss to the half mile in 56.3 seconds while Sweet Bobbie attacked first over to the three-quarters mark in 1:25.1. Mosquito Blue Chip circled three wide on the final turn while Purrfect Bags flanked four wide in a stirring stretch finish, but it was Apple Bottom Jeans who was widest of all and outkicked her rivals for the win. Purrfect Bags was second with Mosquito Blue Chip third. Trained by Kevin Switzer, "Apple" notched her fifth seasonal win and put her over the $80,000 mark in seasonal earnings.

Apple Bottom Jeans had been racing in New York (Yonkers) for the past month before returning to her home state. It's not often the top four finishers on a half-mile racetrack have the outside posts, but it happened in this case as the top four finishers in order by post position were 8-7-6-5.

Teague and Tony Morgan each had three wins on the program.

Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund action will commence Monday June 12 with three $20,000 divisions of pacing colts and geldings in action. Tuesday June 13 will feature the first leg of pacing fillies and Wednesday June 14 will highlight the trotters.

The $100,000 finals will be contested on July 27.

Matthew Sparacino

Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Saratoga Hall of Fame induction announced
07-Jun-2017 15:06 PM NZST
She's Marvelous upsets in feature
07-Jun-2017 14:06 PM NZST
Herbie L posts 50th career win
07-Jun-2017 14:06 PM NZST
Elm Grove Inarush unhurried in feature
07-Jun-2017 14:06 PM NZST
Apple Bottom Jeans Wins Homecoming
07-Jun-2017 14:06 PM NZST
Ariana G and Huntsville climb in Poll
07-Jun-2017 05:06 AM NZST
New York Sire Stakes at Buffalo Raceway
07-Jun-2017 05:06 AM NZST
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News