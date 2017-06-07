Apple Bottom Jeans Wins Homecoming

HARRINGTON, Del. - Kdk Standardbreds' Apple Bottom Jeans ($7, Montrell Teague) overcame outside post number eight for a win in the $17,500 Mares Open harness racing feature Tuesday at Harrington Raceway.

Empress Deo assumed the early lead from St Kitts to an opening quarter in 27.4 seconds. St. Kitts re-took the lead and was the boss to the half mile in 56.3 seconds while Sweet Bobbie attacked first over to the three-quarters mark in 1:25.1. Mosquito Blue Chip circled three wide on the final turn while Purrfect Bags flanked four wide in a stirring stretch finish, but it was Apple Bottom Jeans who was widest of all and outkicked her rivals for the win. Purrfect Bags was second with Mosquito Blue Chip third. Trained by Kevin Switzer, "Apple" notched her fifth seasonal win and put her over the $80,000 mark in seasonal earnings.

Apple Bottom Jeans had been racing in New York (Yonkers) for the past month before returning to her home state. It's not often the top four finishers on a half-mile racetrack have the outside posts, but it happened in this case as the top four finishers in order by post position were 8-7-6-5.

Teague and Tony Morgan each had three wins on the program.

Delaware Standardbred Breeders Fund action will commence Monday June 12 with three $20,000 divisions of pacing colts and geldings in action. Tuesday June 13 will feature the first leg of pacing fillies and Wednesday June 14 will highlight the trotters.

The $100,000 finals will be contested on July 27.

Matthew Sparacino