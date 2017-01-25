Apprentice jockeys and drivers displayed

January 24, 2017 - The monte Prix Dieppe (purse €62,000, 2700 meters, 12 starters, apprentice jockeys) was a superb harness racing contest that 4.3/1 Udine du Dezert (9f Le Retour -License To Win) won, timed in 1.14.9kr, with J-Y Ricart in the irons. David Bekaert trains the winner for owner Michael Zammit. 2.1/1 Vedette des Landes (8f New des Landes -Dolia du Houlbet) held second for Mlle. Noemie Hardy and trainer Sebastien Hardy, ahead of 3.1/1 Vamp Gede (8f Capriccio -Feeric Gede) with S-D Jardin aboard for trainer Alexandre Pillon.

Apprentice drivers were on tap in the Prix Jallais (purse €55,000, 2100 meters autostart, 16 starters). The 1.12.6kr timed winner was 3.1/1 Vision Fromentro (8g Ganymede -Princesse Natacha) with Bryan Coppens driving for Jorgen Westholm and owner Anders Van Dapperen HB. 2.1/1 Ange de Lune (7g Laetenter Diem -Kera Elle) was a narrowly beaten second for Jean-Etienne Abrivard and owner/trainer Matthieu Abrivard. 109/1 Vicomte d’Havane (8g Invar -Mandoline de Ry) was third for driver Charley Heslouin and trainer Bruno Marie.

The Prix de Moutiers (purse €36,000, 2700 meters, 15 starters) went to Franck Nivard teamed, 2.4/1 odds, 1.16.6kr timed Dotka de Loiron (4f Goetmals Wood -Kotka). Franck Leblanc trains this D.B. Leclerc property. 4/1 Diane d’Haufor (4f Paris Haufor -Diane des Essarts) was a close second between rivals for breeder/owner/trainer/driver Christian Bigeon. 9.1/1 Dantellu Bella (4f Ready Cash -Salsa Bella) was third for Antoine Wiels and owner/trainer J-P Marmion. Danseuse Citrus and Crown were fourth and fifth.

The Prix de Pont-Audemer (purse €65,000, 2100 meters autostart, nine starters) went to 1.12.7kr timed, 5.4/1, impressive winner Dreammoko (4m Timoko -Uranie d’Atout) that is trained by Timoko’s conditioner Richard Westerink and reined today by Gabriel Gelormini. 3.6/1 Drageur (4m Speedy Blue -Tilda) was second for Matthieu Mottier and owner/trainer Dominique Mottier. Third was 24/1 Dahir de l’Iton (4g Nuage de Lait -Manne de l’iton).