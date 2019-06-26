Day At The Track

Arazi Boko Wins Pr. Costa Azzurra

03:08 AM 26 Jun 2019 NZST
Arazi Boko,Harness racing
Arazi Boko
Gaet photo

The classy veteran Arazi Boko (12g Varenne-Laura Kemp-Express Ride) was a gate to wire harness racing winner of Sunday’s Pr. Costa Azzurra (purse 220,000€, 1600 meters autostart, nine starters) timed in 1.11.4kr with trainer Alessandro Gocciadoro at the lines.

Bel Avis (8m Ganymede-Gloria Maris-Workaholic) was a game second with Andrea Guzzinati aboard for trainer Jean Michel Bazire.

This was away near the back and moved three wide at the 600 meter mark to the death seat. He battled Arazi Boko the rest of the journey but could not gain an advantage, ending a length short. Victor Ferm (5m Nad Al Sheba-Gavina di Casei-Uronometro) landed third for trainer/driver Santo Mollo. Ursa Caf and Tamure Roc completed the top five.

 

Thomas H. Hicks

