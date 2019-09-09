Arazi Boko wins PR Campianato Europa

September 7, 2019 - The grand harness racing veteran Arazi Boko (12g Varenne -Laura Kemp- Express Ride -Keystone Sheena) won today’s PR Campianato Europa at Cesena’s 800 meter track.

This race is contested in two heats with reversed post positions (each for a purse of 11,000€ over 1660 meters autostart) and a match race finale if needed for 132,000€ purse raced over the same distance.

The Finale saw Arazi Boko victorious timed in 1.11.1kr reined by his trainer Alessandro Gocciadoro in wire to wire fashion.

He won the second heat and in the raceoff bested the other heat winner, Cokstile (6m Quite Easy-Joystile-Coktail Jet) teamed with Antonio DiNardo.

The race replay of the Finale can be seen by clicking here.

The heats were also superb with Cokstile taking the first timed in 1.12kr for his 14th career score in 39 outings.

He bested Urgano Trebi’ (6m Nad Al Sheba - Istria Bi- Toss Out -Traffic Jam) and pilot Roberto Vecchione and third finishing Vernissage Grif (5m Varenne -Dalia Grif- Park Avenue Joe ).

The second heat went to 1.12kr timed Arazi Boko over Vernissage Grif and Uragano Trebi’.

The race format, found in some European classic events, is an exciting alternative.

Thomas H. Hicks