Is your mare in foal? - Take action now

For Down Under harness racing breeders the time has come to take real notice of getting that mare in foal!

With just this week of November left the breeding season is just 10 to 14 weeks weeks away from completion (February 2020) so now is the time to take notice and switch from frozen semen to fresh if you have no luck getting that mare in foal at this time.

With such a large number of stallions with only frozen semen available the time is now to make a change before it is too late.

Some top end shuttle stallions that have excellent fertility reports for the current season (that are not flooded with too many numbers) that you can get into with fresh semen are;

Trotting Stallions

Volstead

A super fertile stallion and the first son of super sire Cantab Hall to be offered in chilled semen form in Australasia. Cantab Hall is now proven sire of sires including Father Patrick, Uncle Peter, My MVP and Explosive Matter. Cantab Hall stands for US$15,000 in North America. He was the leading sire of three-year-olds in North America in 2018.

American-bred Volstead is a European Group 1 winning stallion. He went 1.51.5 on a 1000m European track when winning the prestigious international Sweden Cup. He won 23 races from 1609m to 2640m and every year from 3YO to 7YO, racing at the hightest level against world class company. From an outstanding family. Dam by Yankee Glide out of an Armbro Goal mare making him ideal for Australasian mares.

An outstanding competitor in Sweden’s elite gold division Volstead raced out of the top Swedish barn of Stefan Melander and won 5.87M SEK from 23 of his 72 race starts including the Group 1 King’s Cup and the prestigious Sweden Cup, or Little Elitlopp, in 2017.

Haras des Trotteurs new resident shuttle sire Volstead is off to a flying start with the first ten mares that he served all getting in foal on first insemination.

And fitting for an international Group winner, his first consorts included an International mare and a group winner, in French mare Dream Island and Group winner Arboe. The other mare Ornee is an unraced daughter of Ready Cash , and the trio are among a dozen of Yabby Dam Farms best mares who will visit his court this breeding season.

For more information click on this link.

What The Hill

The 12-time winning son of the legendary stallion Muscle Hill opened his stallion career at Hickory Lane in Ohio. When What The Hill was announced he was fully syndicated within a few days and his book in North America was full and closed almost immediately.

On the race track, What The Hill was a star. As one of the fastest sons of Muscle Hill he took a career equalling record of 1.51.4 at his last start and accumulated $1,345,999 in stakes.

As a 2yo he took a 1.54.4 mark and banked $335,397. What The Hill won the prestigious Peter Haughton Memorial final and the final of the New Jersey Sires Stakes at the Meadowlands!

At 3, he banked $1,010,602 in purses and was the clear stand out trotter of his year. What The Hill won the $684,000 Canadian Trotting Classic at Mohawk in a Stakes record 1:51.4s, he won his elimination and final of the Breeders Crown at Hoosier Park and he defeated the open class trotters at the Meadowlands in the final of the TVG.He also won the $1m Hambletonian in 1.52.3 before getting disqualified for apparent interference up the straight.

For more on What The Hill click on this link.

Pacing Stallions

Lazarus

Winner of $4,125,988, New Zealand's greatest and most accomplished racehorse of all time, Lazarus is standing his first "Down Under" season at Yirribee Pacing Stud. Bred on Australasia's golden cross, being by breed-defining stallion Bettor's Delight out of a Christian Cullen mare, Lazarus has eight crosses to Meadow Skipper in his five generation pedigree similar to Sweet Lou, McWicked, Foiled Again and Anndrovette.

Lazarus was a 15 time Group 1 winner, establishing five track records in New Zealand and another three records in Australia. Sent to race in North America, Lazarus won the $325,000 Dan Patch in his North American stakes debut. The mile went in 1:48.4. His next US stakes victory would come in the $177,000 Hoosier Park Pacing Derby where he paced the mile in 1:48.4. Perhaps one of his greatest performance on US soil came at the Red Mile. The mighty Lazarus parked the entire mile much of it without cover finishing in 1:46.3 while gaining at the wire.

This made believers of those in attendance of his extraordinary talent. Lazarus's trainer, Hall of Famer Jimmy Takter stated in an interview with Michael Guerin, "His (Lazarus) official time, if you were to have it on him, he did break the world record,” (as Yannick Gingras was forced wide and to check while going for the lead at the first turn). “This is just a great, great horse.

Who could ever forget perhaps the greatest race of his career on the half mile track at Gloucester Park when Lazarus was parked out virtually the entire race and still win the Inter Dominion Final. You do not sit parked out over a long distance on a half mile track and win! Hardly possible!

Lazarus bred a sensational book of great mares in North America in 2019 prior to coming Down Under for our breeding season.

Smart commercial breeders should take note that those first North American foals from those champion mares that were bred to Lazarus will be sold at the yearling sales in North America in September and October of 2021.

No doubt they will fetch extra ordinary prices as First Season Sires tend to do in North America.

The first Lazarus yearlings to be sold Down Under will be in February and March in 2022, so those smart commercial breeders this season here in New Zealand and Australia should make sure that they have a Lazarus yearling or two for sale as they will get the spin-off of the big prices attained in the North America sales and the North American owners will be wanting to invest in Lazarus yearlings! Big bucks for those commercial breeders out there with a good looking Lazarus yearling.

For more on Lazarus click on this link.

Mel Mara

Mel Mara 1:47 ($1,028,397), a world champion racehorse and conqueror of the world’s two fastest harness racing pacers Always B Miki (1:46) and McWicked (1:46.2) and the outstanding Sweet Lou (1:47), is standing at Northern Rivers Equine Veterinary Clinic, Kyabram, near Shepparton, of Dr Kath McIntosh.

Mel Mara’s record speaks for itself and entitles him to the claim of being one of the best performed stallions ever offered for service in Australia.

A real speed merchant, Mel Mara paced a winning mile in 1:47 on a mile track and 1:47.2 on a five-eighths track and was race-timed between 1:47 and 1:47.4 on five occasions.

He took his record of 1:47, winning in Free-for-all company at The Meadowlands, in which he comfortably defeated the two fastest horses in history, Always B Miki and McWicked, leading from the outset and carving out the last half in a sensational 52.4 with a last quarter in 25.4. The time equalled the world record for an older pacing stallion on a mile track and was only a tick outside the all-time world mark.

A commanding individual, 16 hands Mel Mara is a representative of the famed Cam Fella sire line and his influence promises to be widely exerted.

M L Revrac, the dam of Mel Mara, is a member of one of America’s greatest families – that tracing to Jessie Pepper – a tribe noted for producing top racehorses and leading sires.

For more on Mel Mara click on this link.

Hes Watching

Retired as the equal fastest horse of all time (in a race). As a two year old, He’s Watching went undefeated and was awarded US 2yo Colt of the Year. In eight starts he set five track records and two World Records.He returned as a three year old and became the equal fastest horse of all time when he demolished a strong field in the Meadowlands Pace.

He is superbly bred and carries no fewer than four strains of the outstanding mare K Nora.

From his first crop to the races in North America he is ranked number two in the OSS for money winning two-year-old colt pacers.

His two outstanding colts quinellaed the $225,000 OSS Super Final.

They were Tattoo Artist p2 1:52 ($240,405) and Examiner Hanover p2 1:52.2 ($158,946)

Down Under Hes Watching has produced several winners and just this last weekend three winners, the outstanding winner Born To Be Watched, a stunning 1:55 debut win for trainer Tonkin Stewart Racing and Cassius Bromac a 2 1/2 length winner and Fireforefiddle.

For more information on Hes Watching click on this link.