Ariana G Glides in Bluegrass Filly Trot

LEXINGTON, KY-- Sophomore Filly Trotting giant Ariana G continued her reign over the harness racing division, taking the second of three divisions of the $183,900 Cantab Hall Bluegrass Three-Year-Old Filly Trot at The Red Mile, sponsored by Hanover Shoe Farms and Brittany Farms, by four-and-a-quarter lengths in 1:52.2.

Going as the 1-9 favorite, Yannick Gingras floated Ariana G towards the top, wide before clearing the lead past a :28.4 opening quarter. She remained in front on an uncontested lead, going a half in :57.1 and three-quarters in 1:26 before drawing away from pocket-sitter Fine Tuned Lady, finishing second, and Dream Together, chasing in third.

Winning her 19th race in 23 starts, Ariana G, by Muscle Hill out of the Cantab Hall mare Cantab It All, is a homebred for owners Marvin Katz and Al Libfeld, earning them over $1.5-million in her career. Trained by Jimmy Takter, she returned $2.10 to win.

Thats All Moni, also trained by Jimmy Takter, took the first division of the Bluegrass filly trot in 1:52.2.

Evelyn set the pace, going fractions of :28 and :56.1 unchallenged on the lead. Highland Top Hill, sitting third, edged first over moving into the turn, marching toward the pacesetter at three-quarters in 1:24.3 while carrying Thats All Moni into contention from second over.

Circumventing stalled cover, Thats All Moni rallied wide in the stretch, overtaking Evelyn and striding to a two-length lead over Overdraft Volo, pulling out of the pocket to take second, with Evelyn fading to third.

By Cantab Hall from the Pine Chip mare Mom's Millionaire, Thats All Moni, winning her ninth race in 21 starts, has earned $455,914 for owners Brittany Farms, Marvin Katz, and Al Libfeld. Driven by Tim Tetrick, she paid $4.80 to win.

Sweeping first over around the final turn, Ice Attraction held off 8-5 favorite Dream Baby Dream to win the final Bluegrass filly trot at 10-1 by a nose in 1:52.4.

Trainer-driver Ake Svanstedt positioned Ice Attraction fourth off a :28.2 quarter set by Feed Your Head. After a :57 half, Ice Attraction committed first over, drawing alongside Feed Your Head after a 1:25.1 third-quarter and took a narrow lead into the stretch.

As Feed Your Head dropped out of contention, Dream Baby Dream rallied from third over, overtaking pocket-sitter Treviso in third and rushing toward Ice Attraction trotting to the line, with Ice Attraction holding a slight advantage on the line while Treviso chased two lengths back in third.