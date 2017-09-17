Ariana G sets Canadian Record in Elegantimage

CAMPBELLVILLE, September 16... Ariana G lowered the harness racing stakes, track and Canadian record with a flashy 1:51.4 score in the $385,000 Elegantimage Final for three-year-old trotting fillies on Saturday evening at Mohawk, part of the Canadian Trotting Classic and Maple Leaf Trot undercard.

The 1-9 heavy favourite and driver Yannick Gingras got away third as Sweet of My Heart and Dream Together took turns leading the field into the backstretch. Sweet of My Heart was the earlier leader past the :26.4 opening panel. Dream Together was then pulled from the pocket and marched to the front.

Before the mid-way point, Ariana G was on the move from third then past the :55.3 half she brushed to the lead and that is where she remained. The homebred filly breezed by the three-quarter pole in 1:23.3 as Dream Together was pulled from the pocket. The 8-1 second choice couldn't catch Ariana G as she opened up by four and one-quarter lengths before crossing the wire. Dream Together stayed for second and Magic Presto was third.

When it comes time for Ariana G to retire and become a broodmare, Gingras notes that he will always remember the Jimmy Takter trained trotting miss for her versatility.

"She can do anything you want her to do and she is so smart," said he reinsman. "It also makes my job real easy. She has high speed like the top fillies I have driven. She is so easy to drive. Every time I get on the race track I know I'll see how the race plays out."

Ariana G, who has finished top three in all but one of her 22 lifetime starts, notched her ninth victory of the season and 18th lifetime. With the win, the daughter Muscle Hill and Cantab It All lifts her career earnings to $1,641,772 for owners/breeders Marvin Katz and Al Libfeld, who following the race were presented with a Breeder of the Year Award from Equestrian Canada.

Ariana G paid $2.10 and 2.10, combining with Dream Together ($3.40) for a $4.40 (4-3) exacta. A 4-3-7 (Magic Presto) trifecta was worth $7.60, while a $1 superfecta [4-3-7-9 (Dream Baby Dream)] returned $18.70. There was no show wagering.

