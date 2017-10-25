Day At The Track

Ariana G takes over the top spot in Poll

03:48 AM 25 Oct 2017 NZDT
Ariana G

Freehold, NJ --- Fear The Dragon dropped from No. 1 to No. 3 in the harness racing Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll following his eighth-place finish in his Breeders Crown elimination last weekend.

Ariana G, who was idle, took over the top spot while undefeated Manchego also moved up a notch to second. Breeders Crown elim winners Hannelore Hanover and Downbytheseaside completed the top five.

Two-year-old male pacer Lost In Time, another Breeders Crown elimination winner, moved into the Top 10 at No. 7.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Rank

Name (First Place Votes)

Age/Gait/Sex

Record

Earnings

Points

Pvs

1

Ariana G (14)

3tf

14-11-2-1

$873,690

310

2

2

Manchego (8)

2tf

11-11-0-0

$573,948

293

3

3

Fear The Dragon (9)

3pc

16-12-2-0

$1,264,391

270

1

4

Hannelore Hanover (3)

5tm

15-8-5-0

$689,754

265

4

5

Downbytheseaside

3pc

17-10-1-3

$1,084,735

191

5

6

Emoticon Hanover

4tm

11-4-3-3

$248,166

77

7

7

Lost In Time

2pc

6-4-2-0

$385,555

60

--

8

Resolve

6th

12-4-2-1

$486,399

59

6

9

Huntsville

3pc

14-8-4-1

$1,014,428

58

8

10

Blazin Britches

3pf

14-10-2-0

$290,424

53

9

Twister Bi (42); What The Hill (30); Crazy Wow (25); Nike Franco N (21); Marion Marauder (20); Filibuster Hanover (19); International Moni (18); Youaremycandygirl (17); Rainbow Room (15); Caviart Ally (14); Agent Q (11); Alarm Detector, Mach It So (9); Devious Man (8); Fourth Dimension (7); Dealt A Winner (5); All Bets Off, Keystone Velocity, Pure Country (4); Barn Bella (3); Two AM (2); Blue Moon Stride, McWicked (1).

Twister Bi received 1 first-place vote.

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications 

Includes Video
