Ariana G takes over the top spot in Poll

Freehold, NJ --- Fear The Dragon dropped from No. 1 to No. 3 in the harness racing Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll following his eighth-place finish in his Breeders Crown elimination last weekend.

Ariana G, who was idle, took over the top spot while undefeated Manchego also moved up a notch to second. Breeders Crown elim winners Hannelore Hanover and Downbytheseaside completed the top five.

Two-year-old male pacer Lost In Time, another Breeders Crown elimination winner, moved into the Top 10 at No. 7.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Rank Name (First Place Votes) Age/Gait/Sex Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Ariana G (14) 3tf 14-11-2-1 $873,690 310 2 2 Manchego (8) 2tf 11-11-0-0 $573,948 293 3 3 Fear The Dragon (9) 3pc 16-12-2-0 $1,264,391 270 1 4 Hannelore Hanover (3) 5tm 15-8-5-0 $689,754 265 4 5 Downbytheseaside 3pc 17-10-1-3 $1,084,735 191 5 6 Emoticon Hanover 4tm 11-4-3-3 $248,166 77 7 7 Lost In Time 2pc 6-4-2-0 $385,555 60 -- 8 Resolve 6th 12-4-2-1 $486,399 59 6 9 Huntsville 3pc 14-8-4-1 $1,014,428 58 8 10 Blazin Britches 3pf 14-10-2-0 $290,424 53 9

Twister Bi (42); What The Hill (30); Crazy Wow (25); Nike Franco N (21); Marion Marauder (20); Filibuster Hanover (19); International Moni (18); Youaremycandygirl (17); Rainbow Room (15); Caviart Ally (14); Agent Q (11); Alarm Detector, Mach It So (9); Devious Man (8); Fourth Dimension (7); Dealt A Winner (5); All Bets Off, Keystone Velocity, Pure Country (4); Barn Bella (3); Two AM (2); Blue Moon Stride, McWicked (1).

Twister Bi received 1 first-place vote.

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications