Ariana G takes over top spot in Poll

Freehold, NJ --- After seven weeks in the second spot, Ariana G is No. 1. The harness racing 3-year-old female trotter was idle last week, but took over the top position in the Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll following Fear The Dragon’s fourth-place finish in the Little Brown Jug final. Fear The Dragon was No. 1 for 14 consecutive weeks.

Huntsville, who won the Jenna’s Beach Boy Stakes, moved up two spots in the rankings, from eighth to sixth. Emoticon Hanover, who won the Miss Versatility championship, joined the rankings, at No. 10.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 18 – 9/26/2017

Rank Name (First Place Votes) Age/Gait/Sex Record Earnings Points Pvs 1 Ariana G (21) 3tf 11-9-1-1 $783,040 330 2 2 Fear The Dragon (13) 3pc 14-11-2-0 $1,161,391 318 1 3 Hannelore Hanover 5tm 11-6-4-0 $591,754 230 4 4 Downbytheseaside 3pc 15-9-1-2 $1,048,235 204 3 5 Manchego (1) 2tf 8-8-0-0 $501,948 180 5 6 Huntsville 3pc 13-8-3-1 $996,078 127 8 7 Resolve 6th 10-4-2-1 $485,149 122 6 8 Blazin Britches 3pf 12-10-2-0 $271,704 90 7 9 Agent Q 3pf 12-7-2-1 $481,066 56 9 10 Emoticon Hanover 4tm 10-3-3-3 $214,666 50 --

What The Hill (39); Marion Marauder (31); Filibuster Hanover (21); Caviart Ally (19); Alarm Detector (15); Walner (13); Devious Man (11); All Bets Off, Rainbow Room (10); Homicide Hunter (7); Bit Of A Legend N, Blue Moon Stride, Crazy Wow, Lost In Time, Pure Country (5); Keystone Velocity, Sintra (4); Nike Franco N, Pedro Hanover, Youaremycandygirl (2); Carmensdaleyapple, Mach It So, Two AM (1).

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications