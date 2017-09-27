Day At The Track

Ariana G takes over top spot in Poll

06:03 AM 27 Sep 2017 NZDT
Ariana G, Harness Racing
Ariana G
Raymond Lance photo

Freehold, NJ --- After seven weeks in the second spot, Ariana G is No. 1. The harness racing 3-year-old female trotter was idle last week, but took over the top position in the Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll following Fear The Dragon’s fourth-place finish in the Little Brown Jug final. Fear The Dragon was No. 1 for 14 consecutive weeks.

Huntsville, who won the Jenna’s Beach Boy Stakes, moved up two spots in the rankings, from eighth to sixth. Emoticon Hanover, who won the Miss Versatility championship, joined the rankings, at No. 10.

The Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown poll does not determine Horse of the Year. The U.S. Harness Writers Association votes in December on all Dan Patch Award division winners plus Trotter of the Year, Pacer of the Year and Horse of the Year.

Rankings based on the votes of harness racing media representatives on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis.

Hambletonian Society/Breeders Crown Standardbred Poll: Week 18 – 9/26/2017

Rank

Name (First Place Votes)

Age/Gait/Sex

Record

Earnings

Points

Pvs

1

Ariana G (21)

3tf

11-9-1-1

$783,040

330

2

2

Fear The Dragon (13)

3pc

14-11-2-0

$1,161,391

318

1

3

Hannelore Hanover

5tm

11-6-4-0

$591,754

230

4

4

Downbytheseaside

3pc

15-9-1-2

$1,048,235

204

3

5

Manchego (1)

2tf

8-8-0-0

$501,948

180

5

6

Huntsville

3pc

13-8-3-1

$996,078

127

8

7

Resolve

6th

10-4-2-1

$485,149

122

6

8

Blazin Britches

3pf

12-10-2-0

$271,704

90

7

9

Agent Q

3pf

12-7-2-1

$481,066

56

9

10

Emoticon Hanover

4tm

10-3-3-3

$214,666

50

--

What The Hill (39); Marion Marauder (31); Filibuster Hanover (21); Caviart Ally (19); Alarm Detector (15); Walner (13); Devious Man (11); All Bets Off, Rainbow Room (10); Homicide Hunter (7); Bit Of A Legend N, Blue Moon Stride, Crazy Wow, Lost In Time, Pure Country (5); Keystone Velocity, Sintra (4); Nike Franco N, Pedro Hanover, Youaremycandygirl (2); Carmensdaleyapple, Mach It So, Two AM (1). 

by Ken Weingartner, Harness Racing Communications 

