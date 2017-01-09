Arms Of An Angel to miss Miracle Mile

She is one of Australasia’s fastest mares yet Arms Of An Angel will miss the Southern Hemisphere’s ultimate harness racing sprint test, the Miracle Mile, due to injury.

The 1:49.5 performer has suffered a minor setback that is not career ending, however, has hampered her claims of aiming at another Miracle Mile, at least for now according to co-trainer Shane Tritton.

“She looks as though she will have at least four to six months on the sideline by the way things are looking at the moment,” Tritton said.

It was discovered Arms Of An Angel injured her knee following her last start that saw her finish sixth-placed and break gait during running.

Connections have had many scans on the problem area to try and pinpoint exactly what the injury the five-year-old sustained.

“We are still waiting on further results from the MRI scan she had the other day,” Tritton said.

“The vet had a quick look and everything seems relatively good at this stage in that there doesn’t seem to appear to be any breaks or tears which we thought could have been a possibility.”

Just last year, Arms Of An Angel went from racing in maiden class and quickly boomed into Grand Circuit company.

She earned an invitation to last year’s Miracle Mile where she finished third-placed to Have Faith In Me after setting up the fast tempo in front when they clocked 1:48.5 – the fastest mile rate seen outside of North America.

However, despite Arms Of An Angel’s chequered preparation, ‘Team Tritton’ still has a number of horses aimed at the Sky Racing Carnival Of Miracles that begins at Tabcorp Park Menangle on February 11.

This includes the mare Katy Perry, which is currently racing in foal to Art Major.

“Katy Perry is still on track for the Ladyship Mile,” Tritton said.

One of Tritton’s ‘big guns’ aimed at this Carnival is the Art Official four-year-0ld Salty Robyn that will be aimed at the Cordina Chicken Farms Chariots Of Fire.

The gelding is unbeaten in his six starts this season.

But Tritton has another rising star aimed at the $200,000 Group 1 in Anything For Love.

The four-year-old had his first start for the stable at Menangle last week and won rating a career best 1:51.4.

“He is a nice horse and works as good as any of my horses,” Tritton said.

“He is a bit on the back foot compared to some of the other horses just having his first start back the other day but he will be ready for the Chariots.”

Anything For Love is racing at Menangle on Tuesday.