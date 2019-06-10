Arnas Cam, Eugenito du Noyer win Groupe Tests

June 8, 2019 - The Gr. III Prix Istres (purse 70,000€, 2700 meters, 11 starters) began today’s harness racing Groupe events at Vincennes and this one went to 7.3/1 Arnas Cam (3f Ready Cash -Nadia Cam) timed in 1.14.3kr and reined by Jean Michel Bazire for Ecurie La Camargue Srl.

Her trainer is Andrea Baveresi.

The 7/10 favorite Gloria du Goutier (3f Timoko ) was a game second with J.Ph. Monclin up for Ecurie Saint Martin and trainer Sebastien Guarato.

45/1 Gesira (3f Boccador de Simm ) was third with Alexis Prat up for trainer Frederic Pratt.

Another of this day’s Groupe events was the Prix Louis Jariel (Gr. II, 100,000€ purse, 2175 meters, 10 starters) and 9/1 Eugenito du Noyer (5m Saxo de Vandel -Pakarina) was a start to finish quick timed 1.10.4kr winner.

Eric Raffin was a happy reinsman for trainer J.M. Baudouin and owner Ecurie Ostheimer.

Eugenito won for the seventh time in a 29 race career and advanced his life earnings to 236,770€.

The fractions were fast (1.05.5kr with 1500 meters remaining; 1.07.6kr at the 1000; 1.10.9kr at 500 to go).

The 7/10 favorite Enino du Pommereux (5m Coktail Jet ) was a game, chasing second with Matthieu Abrivard up for trainer Sylvain Roger and breeder/owner Noel Lolic.

12/1 Eridan (5m Ready Cash -Topaze d’Atout) was a distant third for David Thomain, trainer Sebastien Guarato and owner Philippe Dewulf.

Eugenito du Noyer

Today’s Quinte+ race was the Prix de Villeneuve-Sur-Lot at Vincennes (purse 48,000€, 2850 meters, 15 starters) and the game winner was 6.8/1 Dollar Soyer (6g Phlegyas -Quinoa Soyer) with Anthony Barrier aboard.

Gregory Thorel trains the winner for Ecurie La Pinmsonniere and he was clocked in 1.13.7kr off even fractions.

2/1 Duel des Gers (6g Quaker Jet ) was second with trainer Matthieu Abrivard at the lines for owner J.M. Rancoule.

9/1 Destin Casisaie (6g Uniclove ) rallied for third with Eric Raffin up for breeder/owner/trainer Jacques Etienne Thuet.

7.4/1 Delfino and 34/1 Dancing Love completed the top five and set up an exact order payoff of 2,405.40€ to 347 winning ticketholders.

The Q+ pool was 4,063,314€ and over 7,714,000€ was wagered on this Q+ race.

Dollar Soyer

On the undercard the Prix du Dauphine (purse 47,000€, 2100 meters autostart, 13 starters) went to the 1.4/1 favorite Cocktail Desbois (7g Coktail Jet -Queen Grulette) clocked in a quick 1.11kr with Eric Raffin up for trainer J.M. Beaudoin and Ecurie le Riverge.

The winner wscored for the 13th time in a 56 race career, now for 195,280€ in life earnings.

4.7/1 Caliu des Bose (7g Pomerol de Laumac ) was second for owner/trainer/driver Gabriel Angel Pou Pou.

Third was 7.7/1 Chaud Devant (7g Otello Pierji ) for pilot Franck Nivard.

Cocktail Desbois

Thomas H. Hicks