Prix d’Amerique Sale complete

Sale of the Prix d'Amérique Opodo

January 27, 2017 - Arqana-Trot completed its two session harness racing Prix d’Amerique Mixed Sale at Paris-Vincennes.

283 head catalogued produced 168 actual sales (59.36%) generating €2,760,500 gross proceeds, an average of €16,432.

Last year the average was €14,648 when 176 horses sold out of 332 catalogued.

This year’s sale topper was the stallion Neutron du Cebe (16m Chaillot -Pausta Maud) that brought €175,000 for buyer Jean-Noel Poiteau. This classique winner earned €447,151 in his racing career.

Stallion Gazouillis ( Lutin d’Isigny -Utiska) was sold for €140,000 to The Blue Spirit SPrf.

The top selling racehorse was the mare Cere Josselyn ( Kaisy Dream -Kate) that brought €150,000 by buyer Elevage Delo.

Two Bold Eagle sired yearlings sold. The filly Green Grass ( Bold Eagle -Tootsie Smiling) went to Sebastien DeWulf for €42,000 and the colt Galet de Riviere ( Bold Eagle -Uranie de Riviere) brought €40,000 from Campus-RPF BVBA.

All of these sold in the second session.

The first session topper was €95,000 paid by Elevage Delo for Cyrene Griff (5f Coktail Jet -Julia Mesloise) in foal to Prodigious.

Full sale results below

Arqana-Trot files